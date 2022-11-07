google: CCI decision soon on Google’s alleged abuse of market power in smart TVs





Google could be hit for the third time by India’s competition regulators, this time for alleged abuse of market dominance in the smart TV market.

People with direct knowledge of the matter said the Director General of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has completed an investigation and submitted a report.

In the past month, regulators have issued two orders against US tech giants, imposing fines totaling more than 2,000 kroner.

In June 2021, the CCI ordered an investigation into alleged market domination abuse by Android TV, Google’s smart TV operating system, after finding prima facie evidence. The Commission had acted on complaints filed by two trust attorneys.

To use our platform, TV manufacturers must enter into a licensing agreement with Google. It has been argued that the terms of such license agreements are prohibitive for equipment manufacturers.

According to the informant, TVs manufactured by companies that have a license agreement with Google come with the Google Play Store pre-installed, but TVs manufactured by companies that do not have a license agreement with Google cannot use the Play Store service. claims.

The investigation delved into various allegations made by informants and revolved around denying market access to manufacturers who do not have licensing agreements with Google, the person said. The Commission will immediately take up the report for a ruling process in which Google will be allowed to respond to the allegations.

The research also explored the so-called Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC). These agreements prohibit device makers from manufacturing, distributing or selling non-Android-based smart TVs, the people said.

An email sent to CCI did not receive a response by Sunday’s press time.

In response to ET’s question, a Google spokesperson said, “India’s emerging smart TV sector is thriving thanks to Google’s free licensing model, and Android TV is growing alongside many established brands such as FireOS, Tizen and WebOS. TV OS We believe our smart TV licensing practices comply with all applicable competition laws.

One of the key elements of this litigation is how CCI defines the relevant market while determining market dominance. Google argues that the relevant market for the lawsuit should be the entire smart TV market. However, the informant requested that CCI consider only the licensable smart TV market for its research.

Considering the overall smart TV market, Android may not be a leader, but considering the licensable market, Android is a niche market leader, said a competition attorney involved in the case.

All smart TVs come with an operating system, some such as Android can be licensed by any manufacturer, while some are not open to third-party licenses. . For example, Samsung has developed its own smart TV operating system Tizen, which is not intended to be licensed to external players.

There is at least one separate lawsuit against Google pending CCI investigations. The lawsuit relates to claims filed by news outlets against Google’s search engine and advertising policies.

