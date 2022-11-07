Announcing the Winners of the First 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards — Muncy Journal





Ted A. Baker, CEO/Executive Director, Muncie Innovation Connector, Inc.

Since May of this year, Innovation Connector has been planning and preparing for Entrepreneur Showcase Week in Muncie. As a reminder, this event is unique to the Muncie community and no other community has attempted anything like this. Entrepreneur Showcase Week will consist of 20 workshops, panel discussions, discussion groups, and networking groups, all held at the Innovation Connector facility during his week. All but one event is free, thanks to some very supportive sponsors.

Why should you attend some or all of the events of Entrepreneur Showcase Week? Because there is something for every entrepreneur and business owner. I know that most business-minded people consider themselves lifelong learners.There is always something to learn, knowledge to share, and the latest data. His 50+ business owners, entrepreneurs and business leaders from the Muncie region will join us as presenters and panelists, covering topics such as:

Computers, IT, and Security for Creative Marketing Businesses How to Start a Business and Start/Grow a Restaurant Startup Tech Business Development Continuing Education Opportunities for Business Owners Mental Health Awareness and Work as an Entrepreneur Life Balance Makers Fundraising Opportunities Bookkeeping and Accounting Launching Sidegigs Delivering Superior Customer Experience (From Disney Models) Other

Additional sessions include a Tailgate Celebration for All Entrepreneurs and Business Owners, a Women’s Brunch to celebrate International Women Entrepreneurship Day, and an Opening Kickoff Celebration to kick off Showcase Week on Monday, November 14 at 8am. It is included. Join us for Mayor’s Proclamation for Entrepreneur Showcase Week. , donuts and coffee with Mayor Leidener, and a presentation of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

2022 winners include a special group of talented entrepreneurs from the Muncie community. Each winner brings success to others with whom they have worked together to start and grow their businesses. So, in true entrepreneurial spirit, we are delighted to announce her first-ever Entrepreneurs of the Year. Congratulations to each award winner.

2022 Tech Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Founder Kurt Harrington

OEM Combustion Services LLC

2022 Lifestyle Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Bernisa Elliott

BEs Beauty Inc. & Elliott Property Rentals

2022 Restaurant Entrepreneur of the Year

Lynn A. Moore

intersection cafe

2022 Community Impact Entrepreneur of the Year

Tiara Hicks

Rosebud Coffee House

2022 Legacy Mentor Awards

Peggy Cenova

East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center

Join us in this Kickoff Celebration to celebrate the impact our winners have on our community. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to [email protected] You can prepare a lot of donuts.

Now is the time to celebrate entrepreneurs and business owners. To participate in Entrepreneur Showcase Week events, please visit www.showcaseweek.com. For more information, contact Innovation Connector at 765-285-4900 or email [email protected]

