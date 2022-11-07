ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 Finalists: Outstanding Ecosystem Leaders





We are excited to announce the finalist list of Distinguished Ecosystem Leaders for the 3rd Annual ORIGIN Innovation Awards.

This year, the ORIGIN Innovation Awards launched with the theme of Sustainable Innovation, Lasting Impact. The award focuses on how innovation is impacting the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nominations for the ORIGIN Innovation Awards will open on June 15, 2022 and close on August 31, 2022. The award was created by a panel of advisors informed by popular vote.

Together with the All-Star Advisory team, TechNode Global spent nearly two weeks evaluating all nominations to determine the finalists. The ORIGIN Innovation Awards Advisory Board is made up of representatives from the following partners:

Advisors: AC Ventures, Fuchsia Venture Capital, Gobi Partners, Kairous Capital, Ondine Capital, Vertex Ventures, 500 TukTuks.

Strategic Partners: Alibaba Cloud, BLOCK71, MRANTI, Tencent WeStart (Hong Kong), The Great Room Thailand, WORQ, Athena Mentor, Tilleke & Gibbins

Supporting Partners: Brinc, Disrupt Technology Venture, HKSTP, Lever VC, Manila Angel Investors Network, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, New Energy Nexus, Plug and Play APAC, REAPRA, RISE Corporate Innovation Powerhouse, RevvX Ventures, Sasin Sustainability & Entrepreneurship Center, Singapore Management University, Startup Grind, True Digital Park, TechShake, Cyberport, Techsauce, Disrupt Impact Fund.

The Outstanding Ecosystem Leaders finalists for the ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 are:

Venture Visionary

A title of public recognition given to venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate ventures, and other investors who invest in the future of humanity and incorporate ESG and SDGs into their investment papers. These investors should also be the ones taking the risk to invest in early stage ideas.

Gobi Partners: Since 2002, Gobi Partners has consistently championed underserved and developing communities through investments. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria are integrated into Gobis’ strategy and operations. F(DEV) Digital Innovations and Ventures Inc: FDEV believes in the power of technology to reach underserved markets. FDEV is well positioned to connect start-ups and large corporations in building and investing in real-world solutions. AC Ventures is a leading Southeast Asian venture capital firm that invests in early stage start-ups with a focus on Indonesia and ASEAN. ACV’s mission is to partner and empower entrepreneurs with more than capital. Quest Ventures: Sustainable Impact Accelerator is Asia’s first VC-backed accelerator for social impact companies, run by top VCs and social impact experts. East Ventures is a pioneering venture capital firm providing multi-stage investments to more than 250 of his companies in Southeast Asia with a focus on Indonesia. East Ventures is committed to creating positive impact and achieving sustainable development.Most Active Community Builders

Determined by votes from the ecosystem, this public vote of confidence aims to honor various players, from individuals to organizations, who have influenced and contributed to the startup and entrepreneurial community.

Alpha Venture Dao has been actively involved in building the Web3 community, especially DAO. Apart from our community events and platform, we offer free resources for founders who want to start a project on Alpha Academy. Feed9B aims to provide access to healthy and sustainable food for his 9.8 billion people in the world by 2050. However, they are very founder-friendly and supportive even in difficult times.Youth Ventures Asia aims to help attract talent across Southeast Asia by creating a tech-enabled ecosystem for young people to achieve their career and entrepreneurial goals. Designed to map pipelines. To date, we have helped over 10,000 young people pursue their passions. True Digital Park is Thailand’s largest tech and startup hub, providing workspaces, co-working spaces, innovation spaces and event spaces for the tech community. TDPK is the only place for all your startup needs.Good accelerator/incubator

Incubators and Accelerators are academies that transform idealistic concepts into real-world solutions that impact our lives today. The award is determined by popular vote and is a testament to companies that have graduated and continue to create a positive long-term impact.

MedVentures empowers university spin-offs and early-stage medical tech startups on their medical device and healthcare innovation startup journey from Thailand to the world. Tinc: An accelerator by Telkomsel, a leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, Tinc is an innovation-focused initiative where innovative start-ups delve into entrepreneurship. SPHERE 8: A consulting firm specializing in global technology and innovation solutions, SPHERE 8 integrates deep technology and cutting-edge solutions from the world’s leading technology start-ups to transform business in today’s digital age. We are focusing on HUB.ID is a government-funded, fully funded initiative focused on helping digital startups strengthen their business networks by providing business matchmaking with stakeholders from governments, state-owned enterprises, and private companies. Accelerator program to invest in. Good Food Movement: His ESG investment themes for Good Food Movement, Hong Kong’s leading food tech ecosystem, support innovations that can have a positive impact on the environment for the next generation.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated. All the nominations are truly inspiring and we would like to congratulate all of you for your hard work and nominations.

ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022: Finalists announced

