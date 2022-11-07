Last Week’s Most Read Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Sensei, Muffato, Tesco, Trigo, RELEX Solutions, Coach, Obsess, NASCAR, Amazon, and more from RTIH that caught your eye last week:

Muffato and Sensei partner on Brazil’s first autonomous supermarket

Sensei reports that Muffato has adopted its AI platform for Brazil’s first autonomous supermarket.

The Muffato Go store, which opens today and is located in Curitiba, Paran, is the first to deploy Portugal-based Sensei’s technology outside of Europe, with no queues, self-scanning or physical checkout formats.

Shoppers download the Muffatos app. This app generates a QR code that allows you to enter the store, pick up your items, and exit the store.

A network of sensors provides the input Sensei’s AI needs to track the items each customer chooses to return throughout the 250-square-meter site.

Amazon is eyeing Instacarts’ grocery delivery business.here’s why

Save Mart Companies partnered with Amazon to launch a two-hour grocery delivery service in California’s Central Valley.

Initially, the service will be available at Save Mart stores in Lathrop and Ceres, California, with plans to expand to other locations in the region.

According to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittain Ladd, it’s one of those small stories that means a lot.

5 grocery retail trends to watch for 2023

As retailers head into 2023, the industry must face many challenges. For example, stores and warehouses must continue to be staffed in what many fear is a fundamental realignment of the labor market.

According to Mikko Krkkinen, CEO and co-founder of RELEX Solutions, the food industry is constantly evolving and the future of grocery retail is at the mercy of global trends such as inflation and labor shortages.

The future of the food and grocery sector is uncertain, says Karkkainen, as external forces are set to rock the ship.

Rising inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages have changed the dynamics of the entire industry. After attending Grocery Shop 2022, RELEX’s team identified the top he trends that grocery retailers should be aware of for his 2023.

NASCAR Leverages Amazon Just Walk Out and Amazon One Technologies for No-Checkout Experience

NASCAR opened its first concession during the NASCAR Championship Weekend (November 4-6) using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One offerings.

Fans of Phoenix Raceway can purchase snacks and drinks without having to wait in line. This is the first time Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One are being used on a professional racetrack.

The new store is located at Section 151 Pit Stop.

The no-checkout experience is powered by the same types of technology used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

Guests can insert their credit card or wave their palm over their Amazon One device at the entrance gate. They can get what they need from a range of products and walk away.

The credit card inserted or linked to your Amazon One ID will be charged for items received after you leave the store.

You can sign up for Amazon One at a kiosk outside your store. You can also sign up where Amazon One already exists, including select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh stores.

Tesco opens second Trigo-powered autonomous store, with two more in the works

Tesco announces expansion of GetGo autonomous store pilot. The Chiswell Street Express is now open in central London.

It also has other locations in London and Birmingham where customers can shop and pay without scanning items or using checkout.

Similar to Chiswell Street, you will also be given the option to use self-service or attended checkout.

Sites for the Fulham Reach Express in Purse Way, London and the Aston University Express in Aston, Birmingham are expected to open in the coming months.

Tesco will launch its first GetGo store in High Holborn in October 2021.

Shoppers will need to download the Tesco app and select the GetGo option. Then walk into the store, pick your purchases, and scan the app when you leave.

Continuing its partnership with Tesco and Trigo, a combination of cameras and weight sensors can see what customers pick up and charge for products directly through the app as they leave the store. .

October: Top 10 Coolest Retail Tech Plays

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson takes a look at the outstanding future of retail technology rollouts starting in October, including Farfetch, Walmart, Marks and Spencer, Clarks, 7-Eleven, AS Watson, and Printemps.

October: Top 10 Most Clicked RTIH Retail Tech Articles

These are the RTIH retail tech articles that caught our attention in October, including Clarks, TikTok, Walmart, Getir, and AiFi.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH summarizes the past week’s outstanding retail system deals, deployments and pilots. Featuring Marks and Spencer, The Woolworths Group, Ocado, Walmart and Happy Nation.

Coach adopts Obsess for immersive holiday shopping experience

Coach has announced its first virtual shopping destination focused on the holiday season.

An immersive experience inspired by a vintage Coach store that allows guests to explore themed rooms, purchase holiday collections, play games with Coach mascot Rexie, and win exclusive prizes. You can get it.

Additionally, visitors can shop via live stream video with friends and influencers.

The virtual store, powered by Obsess, will feature Coach styles such as Tabby and Rogue, along with a dedicated section for holiday party bags, new gift items, and a special collection featuring Rexy.

UK online marketplace OnBuy is currently recruiting

UK-based online marketplace OnBuy has launched a recruiting campaign to provide what the company has dubbed a top-secret product roadmap.

