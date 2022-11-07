What Happened in Retail Tech in October — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





Quick Commerce big hitter Getia was in talks to acquire rival Gorilla, according to a Bloomberg report.

The proposed transaction would be a combination of cash and stock.

The merger will allow Getia, backed by Mubadala Investments and Sequoia Capital, to scale in key European markets, including the UK and Germany, according to a Bloomberg article.

Gorillas, which last raised a year ago at a valuation of $3 billion, is exploring options after investors became more cautious about the loss-making industry. Representatives for Getir and Gorillas declined to comment. ”

Marks & Spencer CEO Stuart Machin is working on a blueprint to power the retailer’s Ocado food delivery business.

The Mail On Sunday reports that he’s embarking on an overhaul to improve his services, with the aim of making his business more efficient and spur growth.

M&S aims to increase its share of UK food spending in stores and online by more than 25%. Hannah Gibson, the new boss of the Ocado Retail venture, leads the review.

Today, 75% of M&S food is delivered through Ocado. Plans are underway to get closer to 100% in the next few months.

An insider told The Mail On Sunday that Machin hopes to grow Ocado Retail over the next five years to achieve “a market-leading national position in online food retail and a great showcase for the M&S brand and range.” He said he was aiming

He’s looking for 700,000 orders a week, up from 367,000 at the end of the previous fiscal year in March.

Amazon is launching Venmo as a new payment option for orders placed via its online and mobile apps.

Owned by PayPal, Venmo allows users to send money to each other. It continues to expand beyond peer-to-peer functionality as more online players, such as Shopify and Lululemon, add to their service.

It will begin rolling out to select Amazon customers this week and will be available to US customers by Black Friday.

Amazon also continues its forays into physical fashion retail.

The company opened a second Amazon Style store aimed at combining the personalization of e-commerce with the immediacy of shopping in-store.

It is located in the Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Amazon unveiled the concept earlier this year at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California.

Chinese fast fashion giant SHEIN has announced the launch of SHEIN Exchange, an online peer-to-peer reseller.

According to the company, over the past few years, through community-created Facebook groups and social platforms, customers have expressed interest in buying and selling their previously owned SHEIN products without the hefty platform fees they typically have to pay. I came.

A pilot version of the SHEIN Exchange, available through the SHEIN app, is now available in the US.

Flipkart has launched a Metaverse service that allows consumers to more interactively discover and purchase new products on the app.

The Indian e-commerce giant, backed by Walmart, has partnered with Polygon incubator eDAO to launch Flipverse.

It’s in a pilot phase and will be available on Flipkarts’ newly launched platform, FireDrops.

Brands such as Puma, Noise, Nivea, Rabby, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfume, Himalaya and Butterfly India will be participating in the first edition.

Phase 1 of Flipverse will be an Android-only experience and will be live for one week.

