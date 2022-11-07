Bergman’s Historic Day Pushes No. 10 Jacket Past Nolls – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Tallahassee, Florida. In yet another important outing, senior outside hitter Julia Bergman beat Florida State in her 3-2 victory (14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-10). No. 10 reversed Georgia Tech volleyball. at Tully Gymnasium on Sunday. In his first five-set match of the season for the Yellow Jackets, the vaunted attacker let White and Gold reverse his sweep after starting on his two-set hole.

Bergman had a program-record 38 kills in the match, earning him many honors again. This puts him seventh in Tech history with 1,630 kills to date, and the first yellow jacket he’s had in four games with 30 or more kills. .

In addition to her career-best and program-best marks for the day, the embellished jacket improved to 437 as she surpassed 400 kills in the season, leading the ACC and owning one of the top marks in the country. Did. In addition to her 10 matches with 20 or more kills this season, Bergman had her 11 digs, 3 aces and 2 blocks to complete her 10th double-double of the year.

Many Yellow Jackets supported Bergman. Notably, his sophomore outfielder Bianca Bertolino recorded his 20th digging, a game-high, and had his 14 kills on his double for the third time this season. Junior setter Vera D’Amico coordinated the offense and led the game with 43 assists, while graduate middle blocker Breland Morissette topped the team with five blocks and pitched with six kills.

Recovering from an early deficit, Georgia Tech (18-5, 11-3) dominated Florida State (16-9, 8-6) on the stats column with kills (66-61). ), hit rate (.265-.248), assists (59-58), digging (61-58), blocking (10-8).

how it happened

Florida State had all the momentum early in the first set and sped to a 7-1 lead. Georgia Tech came back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Seminoles responded with six straight wins, extending their lead to 13-5. As the set continued to flow, Tech scored six points in seven chances and tied within three to trail 15-12. Florida State put things out of reach from there, going on an 8-point run and quickly capping the set to take a 25-14 win in Set 1.

The second set was competitive throughout as Tech used a 4-point burst to take a narrow 8-6 lead. Knowles answered quickly with him three ahead on the same run, followed by his five points in favor of White and Gold, with Jackets back in the lead with his 15–13. As both sides exchanged blows twice each, Florida State put together a crucial 6-point stretch with 7 chances to advance 21-18. Momentum his shifter proved to be the difference as Noles won the second set 25-21.

Georgia Tech kicked off their comeback by coming out on top early in Set 4, taking a 7-3 lead after winning four in a row. The Yellow Jackets continued to push forward, using a 3-point run to increase their advantage to 13-7 for him before five chances to score his 4 points for the Whites and Golds, making the difference 21-0. Expanded to 12. Florida State managed to cut the lead to his 5, but Tech closed out the match as Morissette pulled off his 25-19 victory in the third set.

Jacket continued into the fourth set, steadily building up a lead with three bursts of four that saw White and Gold earn a double-digit advantage of 16-6. The Seminoles rallied despite the deficit, stringing together 10 consecutive points to cut the deficit to one he had, but Tech still managed to avoid surrendering the lead. His three runs immediately after increased the advantage to his four, and after Bergman closed out the set with a kill, he scored the second most important ace in a row in the match, going 25-20 in the fourth set. , taking the match to the next level. 5 sets.

With the match looming, the Yellow Jackets rushed forward, dealing damage early on and taking each of the Seminoles’ points with their own two points for a maximum 7-3 advantage. Georgia Tech would not allow Florida to reduce its lead to less than three from there as the two teams alternated scoring points until White and Gold scored the final two points. No one won the match. He was the third ace of the match and did so from the service line as he took a 15-10 win in set 5 and won the match 3-2.

next

Georgia Tech returns home to host No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) for Senior Day on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the OKeefe Gymnasium. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

multimedia

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new donations to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits his $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will impact his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. To learn more and contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

