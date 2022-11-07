This is the (next) date Google decided to say goodbye





DEP app for Google Street View. There are no eternal kingdoms in technology. The popular application from Mountain View that lets you see half the world at the click of a button is no exception. Fall is Google’s waning month, and after the closure of Stadia or Hangouts, it’s time for Street View-only apps. 9to5 Google, a precise multinational company, has decided to curb it and end support for it. And soon: March 21, 2023.

This decision means saying goodbye to the apps that have been around for years and were factory-installed on most mobile devices just over five years ago. Simply put, this service adapts to different scenarios when the application is launched.

To understand it, we need to look at the recent history of the application. Until 2015, Google Street View was a common feature on mobile devices, a standard installed tool, and an essential complement to using the service from the Google Maps app on Android. Things changed seven years ago when Google Street View 2.0 was released.

Goodbye… Keep Functionality

Maps integrated a calibrated version of Street View, making the app an independent tool. Among other things, you can explore cities and publish 360-degree images as if you were walking through the city streets. The field has had true champions and celebrities like Trevor Reinbolt.

Some succumb to nostalgia and delve into Google-archived historical images looking for places that have already disappeared or lost relatives. Even the police knew how to use it recently to identify and arrest Italian gangsters who had taken refuge in Galapagal.

The problem is that certain street view app concepts have lost momentum in recent years. Improvements continue to affect the interface and camera usage, but its user base isn’t particularly large for a very simple reason: the Google Maps app already has Street View integrated, which makes the app more appealing. Declining application. The existence of both downloadables can even be a bit confusing for users.

Google means the Street View app on mobile devices will have a better life in the spring of 2023.

If you want to continue exploring Street View or upload photos, you’ll have to use Google Maps directly, and if you want to publish your 360-degree videos, the Street View Studio web is readily available.

Either way, the changes will be noticeable in certain functions. When you close the app, the Photo Path option will be lost, but in practice for most users Google Maps will still use the options provided by Street View.

Go to: Engadget Android

Featured image: Susie Brooks on Unsplash

