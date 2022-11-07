Alibaba Cloud Unveils ModelScope Platform, New Solution to Lower Thresholds for Business Innovation





Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, kicked off its annual Apsara conference, announcing the launch of ModelScope, an open-source model-as-a-service (MaaS) platform. Pre-trained models for global developers and researchers. At major conferences, the world’s leading cloud providers will showcase various serverless database products, upgrade their integrated data analytics and intelligent computing platforms, and help customers achieve more business innovation through cloud technology. supported.

“Cloud computing has fundamentally revolutionized the way computing resources are organized, produced, and commercially utilized, while shifting the software development paradigm and accelerating the integration of the cloud and endpoint devices.” Alibaba Cloud Intelligence President Jeff Zhang said: To adopt new technologies and seize more opportunities in the cloud era. ”

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence President Jeff Zhang Speaks at Apsara Conference 2022

Building a transparent and inclusive technology community with MaaS

The ModelScope platform was launched with over 300 ready-to-deploy AI models developed over the past five years by Alibaba DAMO Academy (“DAMO”), Alibaba’s global research initiative. These models cover areas ranging from computer vision to natural language processing (NLP) to audio. The platform also includes over 150 state-of-the-art (SOTA) models, globally recognized as the best in their respective fields for achieving results on specific tasks.

The platform also has Alibaba’s own large-scale pre-trained models, such as Tongyi, which can convert text to images with 5 billion parameters, and OFA (One-For-All), a pre-trained model with 6 billion parameters. available. It excels at cross-modal tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering. Independent developers have also contributed dozens of models to the open source platform.

ModelScope, an open-source community, aims to make developing and running AI models easier and more cost-effective. Developers and researchers can easily test models online for free and get test results in minutes. You can also fine-tune existing models to develop customized AI applications, run your models online, backed by Alibaba Cloud, or deploy to other cloud platforms or local environments.

The launch marks DAMO’s promise to promote transparent and inclusive technology by lowering the threshold for building and running AI models and making it easier for universities and SMEs to use AI in research and business, respectively. It emphasizes continuous effort and commitment. The community is expected to grow further in the near future with more high-quality models available on the platform from DAMO, research institution partners, and third-party developers.

New and upgraded solutions to improve computing efficiency

Alibaba Cloud anticipates the emerging trend of serverless software development, making its leading cloud products serverless, allowing customers to focus on product deployment and development without worrying about managing servers and infrastructure. . Fundamentally, Alibaba Cloud’s updated offering focuses on turning computing power into on-demand functionality for users.

Examples of these are the cloud-native database POLARDB, the cloud-native data warehouse AnalyticDB (ADB), and ApsaraDB for relational database services (RDS). By leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s serverless technology, customers can enjoy highly elastic auto-scaling based on actual workloads and a pay-as-you-go model to reduce costs. On-demand automatic elastic scaling time is just 1 second. Using modern database products, companies in the Internet industry save an average of 50% compared to using legacy products. Alibaba Cloud now has a total of over 20 serverless leading products, and we are adding more product categories to become serverless.

Alibaba Cloud also upgraded its self-developed integrated data analysis and intelligent computing platform, ODPS (Open Data Platform and Services), to provide enterprises with diversified data processing and analysis services. The platform can process both online and offline data simultaneously in a single system, empowering enterprises with complex workloads to provide analytics for business decisions, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. can be improved.

ODPS has broken world records for big data performance, according to recent results from the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC), an industry council that sets standards for transaction processing and database benchmarks. ODPS Maxcompute Cluster performance, evaluated on the 100 TB data benchmark, earned the top score for the sixth year in a row. The ODPS Hologres Cluster also showed record-breaking results in the TPC-H 30000GB decision support benchmark test.

To facilitate workload collaboration between cloud and local hardware, Alibaba Cloud announced the launch of Wuying architecture and introduced the application in Wuying Cloudbook. With a purpose-built architecture, his Cloudbook is designed to help users access unlimited computing power in the cloud in a safer, more agile way while supporting collaboration and flexibility in the workplace. .

