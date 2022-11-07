Stadia fans are mourning the death of their favorite service





Stadia user CloudKnight was eating breakfast at Huddle House when a devastating notification popped up on his phone. Google has announced that its streaming service Stadia will be shutting down in just a few months. CloudKnight, like many of his Stadia fans, was shocked by the news. Just a few weeks ago, Google said Stadia was expanding to Mexico, confirming a series of games coming to the service in the coming months. He saw it as a guarantee that the tech giant was committed to the cause, at least in the short term.

“I was very surprised,” he says. “I didn’t expect it at all. There are mixed feelings throughout, but the main one is definitely disappointment.”

Now Playing: Stadia The Rise and Fall of Games and Entertainment

Google Stadia’s scheduled shutdown date of January 18, 2023 is getting closer and closer, and fans are adopting different strategies to deal with negative sentiment. Some decided that they wanted to continue playing games on the service and enjoy as much time as they could until the final sunset. Others lobbied Google to abandon the box entirely and make the popular Stadia controller more suitable for PC gaming as a future-proofing vehicle.

Stadia’s official Discord reflects this strange interim period. Early mistrust and anger boiled down to a broad debate about modern games and Stadia alternatives, entering a sort of hazy afterlife. , has expressed a desire to hold farewell events for the service’s more popular games. Other companies like CloudKnight have moved to other cloud gaming services such as Amazon Luna. He looks back on his experience on Google’s platform with a bittersweet feeling, but ultimately feels his gaming future in the cloud, with or without Stadia, is certain.

“I don’t think cloud gaming will be affected at all,” he says. “Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon have all made significant investments in technology in their own ways. Cloud gaming is a niche market right now, but it looks like it will only grow in the next few years.”

Cyberpunk was one of the earliest big games to hit Stadia.

The Stadia community is an odd combination. While there are some of the most hardcore players who have to own every console, many are heartbroken gamers who have to balance playing time with demanding careers and parenting responsibilities.Thanks to Stadia, they’re gaming again I was able to rediscover my love for Stadia user Craig Wann first noticed his Stadia in his Project Stream beta in 2018. As the owner of a business that has to take care of children, Wann was drawn to pick-up-and-play characters and often chose it over his gaming PC. He also used Stadia to easily play games with his kids, eventually building a library of around 200 titles.

“Stadia’s technology was seamless,” says Wann. “It worked. I picked up the controller and was in the game within seconds. The quality of the stream was second to none. I experienced very little lag. Via WiFiStadia Pro It also exposed me to games I’d never tried otherwise, like Valkyria Chronicles and Farming Simulator.”

Google’s decision to fully refund all Stadia purchases softened the blow to early adopters, many of whom have poured hundreds of dollars into the service over the past three years. But while money helps, transferring game saves and digital goods from Stadia is never smooth.Google Data Export allows users to retrieve save data from any game of their choice, but players have reported success relying on various games in transferring their save data to other platforms.

Many industry observers have pointed to the closure of Stadia’s internal studios in early 2021 as a key turning point in this narrative, and the service’s most ardent fans have drawn similar conclusions. . Wann sees this as confirmation that Google doesn’t actually want to support the service long-term. That said, he continued to subscribe to Stadia Pro until the company announced it was shutting down the service over a year later.

Some Stadia users have been talking about hosting a final farewell event for the platform on Red Dead Online.

Overall, Wann feels that Google is underestimating the amount of money it needs to compete with established gaming companies like Microsoft and Sony. But he was still surprised when Google announced it would pull the plug. He knew Stadia probably wasn’t profitable, but simply assumed the big name company just wanted to avoid the black eye of shutting down the service.

While it would be sad to see a favorite gaming service go away, Wann feels that the certainty of a hard shutdown is better than the slow rattling that some online games suffer from. In fact, even before the hammer dropped, he was considering canceling his Pro subscription due to the lack of support.

However, some early adopters weren’t as patient as Wann. At one point, avid Jay Spurgeon owned every game available on Stadia. But as 2021 passed and there were fewer and fewer games for the platform, Spurgeon lost faith in his Google support and eventually stopped buying games for his Stadia altogether. He plans to use the refund to upgrade his gaming PC so that he can play the games he enjoyed on Stadia on another platform such as Steam. Despite this, Spurgeon feels he is being haunted by Google, but he maintains a positive outlook on gaming in general.

“I was initially hopeful for Stadia because of Google’s love of Stadia and what I thought was the cutting edge of their technology. If there were any, it would be them,” says Spurgeon. “The way they handle their services makes me more skeptical of any new projects or services they plan to release in the future.”

Ultimately, Stadia fans are still learning to embrace the fate of the streaming service, but we feel it’s never quite hit the mark, both from Google and the larger gaming space. Multiple people I’ve spoken to have labeled Stadia’s status as an easy punchline or meme by a community that didn’t even bother to see the impressive technology behind the veil of bizarre decisions and poor management. We list it as an unfair label. Some have not yet fully overcome their losses.

Ez, a user who used Stadia to play games on sailboats, said: Ez points out that many Stadia developers first learned of the platform’s closure through news reports he reported online, not from Google itself. He feels that the existing Cloud his gaming service is not as reliable or impressive as Stadia, and is still unsure if he will try to find an alternative service. “I think the demise of Stadia will affect the cloud gaming industry,” he says.

“Stadia’s engineering team has brought an amazing gaming platform to life,” says Wann. “Google management killed it. I still think cloud gaming is the future. The technology is there. It works.”

