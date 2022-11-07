Google Keyword Planner | Free SEO Tools for Your Business





What is Google Keyword Planner?

Keyword Planner makes it easy to find new keywords for your search campaigns.

This free tool allows you to find new keywords related to your business. You can also see the corresponding targeting search queries and cost estimates.

Keyword Planner also offers another way to create search campaigns. Here, we focus on comprehensive keyword research.

In this article, learn how to use Keyword Planner to lay the foundation for a successful campaign.

advantage

New Keyword Discovery: Get keyword suggestions related to your product, service, or website. View monthly search queries: View an estimate of the number of searches per month for the keyword. Determine cost: Shows the average cost of ad serving for search. Organize your keywords: See how well your keywords fit into categories related to your brand or business. Create a new campaign: You can use your keyword plan to create a new campaign. The focus is on comprehensive keyword research. Important: Keyboard Planner provides keyword targeting information, but campaign performance depends on many factors. For example, customer behavior across bids, budgets, products, and industries influences campaign success.

Reason to use

If you’re serious about marketing your business online, you should use Google Keyword Planer. Here’s why:

1. It’s free. No need to pay for other keyword research tools when you can get all the data you need from this planer.

2. Accurate. Google Keyword Planer uses real search data from Google to help you understand how often specific keywords are searched.

3. Comprehensive. Google Keyword Planer provides a wealth of information about each keyword, including relevant keywords, search volume, and competition level.

4. Easy to use. It’s easy to use, even if you’re not an experienced online marketer. If you’re trying to market your business online, there’s no excuse not to use Google Keyword Planer. It is an important tool that helps you increase your traffic and improve your ranking on search engines.

What are the advantages?

Google Keyword Planer is a tool that provides keyword suggestions and traffic estimates to help you build your Search Network campaigns. You can use Keyword Planner to find new keywords related to your products and services.

You can also get traffic estimates for each keyword. This will help you decide which keywords to target in your campaign.There are several benefits of using the Google Keyword Planer.

1. You can find new keywords related to your product or service.

2. You can get a traffic estimate for each keyword.

3. You can see how often a particular keyword is searched.

4. Compare different keywords and their relative popularity.

What are the Google Keyword Planner requirements?

A prerequisite for using Keyword Planner is a valid advertising account for advanced users. Using this account and Keyword Planner is free.

If your Google Ads account is in smart mode (smart campaign account), you can convert it to an advanced account in settings to use Keyword Planner.

However, in August 2016, Google reduced the accuracy of keyword data for accounts with low Adwords sales. Search volume is now only displayed at a coarse range. Therefore, it might be worth considering another keyword tool.

Check out my other blog posts:

Disclosure: Some of my posts contain “affiliate links”. This means that if you click on a link and purchase an item, you will receive an affiliate commission at no additional cost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://danielvoelk.de/en/blog/google-keyword-planer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos