Adoption of Services is Key to Enabling Customer-Centric Innovation Across APAC: Juniper Networks

Asia Pacific remains one of the most dynamic regions in the world. Despite all the disruption caused by COVID-19, World Bank data shows that the Asia-Pacific region’s economies have grown faster than the rest of the world.

This growth is also impacting IT spending, with IDC data showing that spending in Asia-Pacific will grow by more than 3.8% in 2022, reaching $1.4 trillion by 2026. increase. A transformative strategy initiated through the pandemic.

Challenges remain across the region. China is the largest trading partner for most of her APAC countries, and the impact of the lockdown on her entire supply chain has been enormous. Nonetheless, Greg Yoder, Juniper’s vice president of services for his APAC customers, said in an exclusive interview with Foundry that supply his chain is starting to stabilize, led by the visionary organization. It presents an opportunity to seize power.

Supply chain issues are beginning to resolve. So the question is, what will the new normal look like? He said.

There is an absolute need for greater flexibility and agility in purchasing today, and one thing we see consistently across the region is an increasing reliance on automation.

Service Means Channel Differentiation

As supply chain issues begin to resolve themselves and markets continue to improve, customers across APAC see digital transformation and a move to the cloud as critical to their ability to adapt to the new normal. Research shows companies across the APAC region are ahead of Europe. America striving to embrace change.

However, skills shortages continue to plague APAC firms. Three out of four are facing gaps in their IT skills, which means they are looking to the channel to help them.

Services offer channel partners a compelling opportunity to engage customers and help them navigate their digital transformation. Channel partners that excel in service delivery are well positioned to capture the increased revenue potential from such opportunities.

According to Juniper, channel partners should work with channel-oriented vendors to focus on the following service areas:

Remove complexity and minimize business disruption during the transition from legacy to cloud era. Accelerate time to value with proven solutions and a world-class customer-focused team. Provide a consistent and seamless customer experience with services delivered across the customer lifecycle. Be a trusted advisor throughout the partnership lifecycle during infrastructure transformation.

A good example of effectively serving an organization can be found in one of Juniper’s customers in Indonesia, XL Axiata. Digital business via high-speed internet is booming in Indonesia, and XL Axiata needed to upgrade its nationwide network to keep up. Adopted Juniper’s 400G solution to power both 5G and fiber services.

As the first customer to deploy Juniper’s SRv6 solution, XL Axiata worked closely with Juniper Professional Services and partners at every stage of the project, from design and implementation to post-deployment support, to ensure a smooth and successful transition. did. Effectively implementing Juniper’s technology will allow it to gain greater capacity and automation capabilities while maintaining operational knowledge, said Beny Dwi Setyawan, head of transport at XL Axiata. (Read more about this deployment here).

The value of close collaboration and vendor support for channels

Juniper drives nearly 90% of its business through channels across APAC. To support its business, the company invested in the Juniper Partner Advantage Program to make partnering with Juniper easier and more efficient and profitable for the channel. Part of our investment in channel partner relationships includes providing tools that enable partners to become more service oriented. with customers.

Earlier this year, Juniper announced new Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) extensions to its AIOps platform. This allows the channel to deploy and manage wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services.

As Greg emphasized, Juniper has nearly doubled the number of partner services it offers and increased the number of partner managers available to support its channels.

Structurally, he said, we have more power and capacity than ever before. We do not expect our partners to develop the skills required for this new approach to customers. It took a lot of time, effort and investment.

>span class=”cf01″ data-redactor-span=”true”>From new technology implementations to ongoing network support, Juniper works with partners to deliver world-class service experiences to customers.

Learn more about Juniper’s global services portfolio here.

