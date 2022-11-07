Google expands flood and wildfire tracking to more countries





Business | Business | 1 hour ago

New AI projects from Google are coming soon, including disaster monitoring tools and a service that uses machine intelligence to generate custom videos. The company announced a series of initiatives at the [email protected] event this week.

Most practical development: Google is expanding its AI-powered disaster tracking and response system. The company rolled out a wildfire tracking tool during his apocalyptic 2020 fire season. The tool aims to track the movement of wildfires in real time using satellite imagery, ground data and AI predictions. This feature is now expanding to the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Australia. It aims to provide useful information to people in fire-affected areas who need up-to-date knowledge of where the flames may travel and who they may affect. This tool appears within Google Maps to alert nearby users and show them evacuation and evacuation options. Google uses similar AI modeling to track floods and has expanded its flood warning system to include 18 new countries in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.

Google has also gone deeper into the AI ​​art generation game with a new video creation tool that combines Google’s Imagen image generation platform with Phenaki’s video generator. Working together, these platforms can spin up short bursts of high-definition video from text prompts. The video generator has not yet been released to the public as a service, and Google has not disclosed the timing or potential release. The news comes a little over a month after Meta announced a similar service called Make-a-Video. Both companies want to ride the AI ​​art craze, despite it being controversial among artists.

