



New deal establishes Hub71 as innovation partner for Yahsats Hub71 startup Mental VR secures first contract from new partnership to support Yahsat in distance learning

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Hub71, Abu Dhabis’ global technology ecosystem and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC Yahsat (ADX: AEA007501017), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) Today, we announced a collaboration to accelerate. Adoption of start-up technology in satellite communications.

Through this partnership, Yahsat will work with the founders of the Hub71 community to advance innovations that support the development of the UAE’s mobile satellite capabilities. The first deal under the new partnership is between Yahsat and his Hub71-based startup, virtual reality (VR) software developer Mental VR. Mental VR brings his state-of-the-art VR technology to provide a dynamic and seamless training program for remote Yarsat personnel.

The broader partnership between Yahsat and Hub71 will help identify technology start-ups with the potential to advance the UAE’s space industry and enhance satellite communications technology. Both Hub71 and Yahsat are backed by her Mubadala Investment Company and will work together to build national capacity and contribute to the UAE’s economic growth over the next 50 years. As part of the partnership agreement, Yahsat appointed his Hub71 as his partner in innovation.

Hub71 startups can work with Yahsat’s global experts, receive strategic guidance and gain insight into satellite technology and the space industry. Startups can also explore commercial opportunities as part of Yahsats’ satellite and technology programs.

Badr Alorama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 said: Our partnership with Yahsat reinforces our commitment to supporting technology initiatives impacting Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we will promote economic opportunities and strengthen his UAE’s growing position as a leading global hub of technological excellence.

Yasat CEO Ali Al-Hashemi added: Our partnership with Hub71 aligns with our commitment to building local capacity and strengthening the nation’s space economy through collaboration with his ecosystem of startups. As two UAE entities with a primary presence in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to working together to create greater opportunities for the development and strengthening of the satellite services industry.

Since its inception, Hub71 has rapidly expanded its ecosystem and is now home to nearly 200 startups operating in 20 sectors. The global technology ecosystem has created a thriving business environment for founders with dedicated programs that facilitate increased commercial and funding opportunities. Hub71’s startup has raised AED 3.2 billion from prominent investors around the world since 2019 and has earned AED 2.7 billion.

