DIT Announces Program to Support UK Life Sciences at MEDICA 2022





UK International Trade has announced a program of activities to support UK life sciences companies to strengthen trade partnerships at MEDICA 2022.

For the first time ever, there will be a dedicated UK Pavilion Presentation Theater hosted in the UK Pavilion (Hall 16, Stand J48), showcasing the strengths of the UK’s life sciences.

Hosted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the British Healthtech Industry Association (ABHI), and co-sponsored by the Welsh Government and law firm Sidley Austin, the theatre, which will run for four days at the show, will provide British companies with an international A platform to showcase innovations and forge new partnerships with potential buyers.

Dr. Neil Ebenezer, an expert in the Department of International Trade and its Medical Technology and Genomics, will also be on stage to discuss potential future UK medical technology regulatory frameworks, the UK medical technology landscape, changes in intellectual property and more. Present on many important topics. Since the end of the Brexit transition period.

At this year’s exhibition, the Department for International Trade will also launch the UK’s international medtech proposal, providing a glimpse of UK capabilities and opportunities across the medtech sector and highlighting exportable strengths.

The proposal will be used to inform the DIT’s global network of the UK’s strengths in key areas such as diagnostics, medical devices and research and innovation, underscoring the UK’s position as a world-class life sciences powerhouse.

UK life sciences companies attending the exhibition will also be invited to meet with DIT’s commercial officers and key buyers in the UK’s largest export market.

These meetings are held virtually one week before MEDICA and are open to business representatives who cannot attend in person or in person at the joint ABHI & DIT stand during the exhibition.

UK companies will have the opportunity to select, meet and introduce their business to experts for personalized 1-2-1 advice to help them explore their global potential. A platform is now live to book her one-on-one meetings with Department of International Trade (DIT) market experts.

Dr. Aphrodite Spanow, Director of Science and Technology at the International Trade Bureau, said: innovation and function. Our experts support them in exploring markets to help them bring medical technology solutions abroad. We have a strong program of activities planned and look forward to working with all our partners in the UK at the exhibition.

MEDICA will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 14th to 17th, 2022. During the exhibition, the ABHI & DIT UK Pavilion will be located in Hall 16, Stand J42.

At the exhibition, International Trade is partnering with organizations ABHI, DIT Scotland, DIT Wales, Gambika, Invest Northern Ireland, Medilink, Midlands Engine and Northern Powerhouse.

