



Fattening cattle production, like nearly every industry, faces the challenge of how to maintain or improve production and production efficiency in the face of pressures brought on by a massive nationwide labor shortage. The development of new technologies in cattle production has continued through the evolution of the industry. A new wave of technology related to animal husbandry, feeding and fodder is looking to improve the efficiency of everyday challenges with a smaller workforce.

Technologies to determine better treatments and improve the timing of disease detection are gaining attention. These technologies include his SenseHub Feedlot for Merck Animal Health. It uses cow movement and inner ear temperature to detect disease in feedlot cows early, and provides a list of cows that caregivers can pull from the pen for hospital diagnosis.

Another innovation is the Whisper stethoscope, owned by Merck Animal Health. The Whisper stethoscope records eight seconds of her lung sounds, which are analyzed to determine a lung score. This can be used to build a case definition for an individual animal to help veterinarians and caregivers make better treatment and intervention decisions for that animal.

Cattle breeding technology continues to develop. Automated batching and robotic feeding systems developed on dairy farms are now being extended to feedlot systems. Although not widely implemented, tools such as automated feed bin readers use vehicle-mounted cameras to scan bins and measure the amount of feed left in the bin to determine the next feed. You can make quick and accurate calls to tune in.

All of these technologies improve efficiency and help growers make better decisions. But the need for animal caregiver expertise is greater than ever. To maximize the value of these technologies, it’s more important than ever to invest in the education and training of the people who use them. Caregivers who provide good husbandry and cattle handling methods, accomplish tasks that cannot be replaced by technology, and are able to use these new technologies are invaluable.

As the industry strives to supplement workforce needs with these technologies, the opportunities for participants to create value for themselves as skilled workers are greater than ever before within the industry. I continue to be excited about the opportunities that exist in the farming and cattle feeding business as the value of leadership and education across agriculture continues to grow.

