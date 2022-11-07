Israel’s only glass maker goes carbon-friendly





Israel’s only glass manufacturer plans to become carbon friendly by introducing new technology that turns its carbon footprint into raw materials for making glass.

This transformation was initiated by a memorandum of understanding between Israeli climate technology companies Airovation of Ness Ziona and Phenicia Glass Worksin Yeruham.

From left, Airovation Technologies COO Gil Tomer, Yeruham Mayor Tal Ohana, and Phenicia Glass Works CEO Michel Ben Simon attended the signing of the MoU. Photo by Yoav Weiss

Airovation Technologies, with over 10 years of research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, develops solutions for indoor air treatment and industrial carbon capture.

Its carbon capture technology is a chemical process that mineralizes CO2 emissions into products for the food, feed, glass and fertilizer industries. A perfect example of the circular economy.

important step

Airovation plans to run a two-stage scale-up process at Phenicia, ultimately leading to the first full commercial unit as a start-up.

This unit will help reduce Phenicia’s carbon footprint in two ways. One is to capture and reuse the CO2 emitted by factories and reduce our dependence on raw materials that are shipped long distances from other countries.

Additionally, carbon negative minerals produced by the process that are not needed for glass production are distributed locally for other uses.

By partnering with Israel’s only glass manufacturer, Gil Tomer, co-founder and COO of Airovation Technologies, not only puts our technology into action, but also plays a key role in revolutionizing the country’s glass industry. He said he took a step forward.

Earlier this year, Israel approved its first climate bill. This aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the coming decades. Tomer sees a real priority for countries and their industries to encourage global carbon standards.

Also, due to the extreme supply chain disruptions of the past two years, Airovation offers Phenicia a fully circular economy where factories are less dependent on imports, making this an ideal partnership.

old and new

A MoU is a partnership between a very established company and a newer venture.

Founded in 1934, Phoenicia is the only company in Israel that specializes in the production of glass containers for the domestic and international beverage and food industry, as well as storage and decorative glass containers. It employs approximately 220 workers in economically disadvantaged towns in southern Israel.

Airovation, which began working on carbon capture, utilization and storage in 2018, is one of the companies on the Israeli Exporters Association’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) starting November 7 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. .

Michelle Ben-Simon, CEO of Phenicia, which operates a facility that treats air pollutant emissions and wastewater, said Phenicia is excited to support Israeli startups and help conduct this pilot. said there is.

The pilot represents an important step towards making Phenicia the greenest factory operator in Israel, said Ben Simon.

In addition, it is the only factory in Japan that can recycle broken glass bottles collected based on the deposit method, and it also handles natural gas. A natural gas power plant is planned to be built and started operating within two years. is. Moon. Already ten years ago he invested in the establishment of advanced facilities for the prevention of particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions.

From left to right: Airovation Technologies COO Gil Tomer, Yeruham Mayor Tal Ohana, Phenicia Glass Works CEO Michel Ben Simon, Phenicia CFO Avi Peer. Photo by Yoav Weiss

Yeruham Mayor Tal Ohana said: “This new collaboration with Airovation, which offers innovative solutions to reduce emissions at the Phenicia plant and improve the sustainable operation of the facility, gives me great pride. By innovating for the environment, we can have a lasting impact on improving the planet.

Elsewhere in the world, Airovation Technologies recently signed an MoU with South Korea-based Kolon Industries to collaborate on a three-stage scale-up process for carbon capture at the Kolons manufacturing facility.

