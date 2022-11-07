Musk Reveals Twitter’s Mission, Sparks Content Accuracy Controversy – EURACTIV.com





Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter Inc, said on Sunday (November 6) that the social media platform’s mission is to be the most accurate source of information about the world, and how it will achieve that and what it will do. has sparked debate about who determines whether is accurate.

Since Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal about a week ago, a series of drastic steps, including laying off half of its employees and making users pay, have led to a revenge by the world’s richest man. We’ve got early clues as to how the platform will be rebuilt.

Some ads have cut spending since the deal was announced, and Musk has accused activist groups of putting pressure on advertisers amid concerns about content moderation.

“Twitter needs to be the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Musk said Sunday.

His tweet instantly generated tens of thousands of replies and a lively discussion about how to accomplish the mission.

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked, “Exactly who?”

Musk, who also runs electric car company Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, said last month that Twitter would form a content moderation council with “a wide variety of perspectives.”

A self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, he said at the time that no major content decisions or account recovery would be made before the council convened.

Musk also said on Sunday that Twitter users who impersonate without clearly specifying that they are “parody” accounts will be permanently suspended without warning.

Twitter had previously issued a warning before the suspension, but said there were no warnings or “exceptions” as Twitter rolled out extensive verification.

“This is clearly identified as a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding that adding a name change temporarily loses the verified checkmark.

Twitter onSaturday updated its app on Apple’s App Store and started charging $8/month for its popular blue check verification mark.

Twitter says benefits of its verification service include “half an ad,” the ability to post longer videos to Twitter, and prioritization of quality content.

However, early Sunday, The New York Times reported that Twitter delayed rolling out the verification checkmark to subscribers of the new service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a sign of further turmoil after the Musk acquisition, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs and asking them to come back, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those who are being asked to reinstate were mistakenly dismissed. Others were fired before management realized their work and experience might be needed to build the new features Mr. Musk envisioned, the report cites people familiar with the move. said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the rehiring effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/media/news/musk-lays-out-twitter-mission-sparks-debate-on-content-accuracy/

