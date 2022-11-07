Apple issues shipping warning for iPhone 14 Pro before holiday shopping season





Apple expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments today to be lower than previously expected due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn’s main factory, where the devices are assembled in Zhengzhou, China. I said that I am

This warning was shared in a press release on the Apple Newsroom site.

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily affected the main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of workers in our supply chain.

Demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models continues to be strong. However, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments are lower than previously expected, and customers are expected to wait longer to receive their new products.

We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure the health and safety of all workers while returning to normal production levels.

A report last week said the restrictions could reduce iPhone production at Foxconn factories by as much as 30% compared to normal levels.

Apple says customers will have to wait longer to place orders for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max due to reduced supply chain capacity. The device is now estimated to ship in 3-4 weeks at his Apple online store in the US.

On November 2, the Chinese government ordered a week-long lockdown on the industrial area where Foxconn’s factories are located, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

