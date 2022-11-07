A day in the life of a Google Product Manager





As a technical expert, we grow at the speed of building projects. Sometimes you are competing. The world around you blurs. Your goal is the impact your product has on people’s lives. And that’s a big responsibility.

Raluca Pantiru is a Google Product Manager working on building a common API for storing and sharing health and fitness data on Android phones. A solution that could be used by billions of people. No pressure.

Having worked at an acquired Romanian tech start-up (Vector Watch by Fitbit), she wanted to learn more about how she got to her current UK-based role. We spotted Raluca preparing for a big launch on Android Health. .

She tells us about her trip to Bacău, a Romanian city at the foot of the Carpathian Mountains. Bacău was home to about 200,000 citizens just over 30 years ago. Moving to the capital was to study law, completed a master’s degree in Amsterdam and now lives between Bucharest and London in search of work-life balance. “She was born in a small city and she automatically becomes an immigrant to explore other cities,” she confesses.

The Recursive: You said your parents were doctors. You work in the field of health and wellness, so do you think this has shaped your career?

Raluca Pantiru, Google Product Manager: I think it affected me in the sense that it can be a workaholic. That’s what doctors are and children are like their parents. At first I worked in another field, a law firm. And I was reading a lot about technology and how it can positively impact people’s lives, especially in the area of ​​health and wellness.

My parents never said I should go to any particular college. At one point, I envied children being pointed in different directions by their parents. But if so, I probably wouldn’t have landed where I am now.

After being acquired by Fitbit, you started your engineering career with Vector Watch, which was acquired by Google. Please tell us about this trip.

Yes, your LinkedIn profile must say “I’m always bought”. Hire me if you want to acquire your startup or if you are a publicly traded company looking to acquire. 😃

We went from an office of 40 people to a company with about 2000+ contractors and now I work for a large company. All of this more or less happened within six years of him. I was able to quickly experience companies at various stages. After working at Google for months, I’m still learning about Google.

I noticed a variety of processes, some moving fast and some moving slowly. For a startup, you want to get your product to your customers quickly, so you don’t have to worry about all the legal ramifications or even ramifications because your initial user base is so small. You have the option to experiment quickly, get user feedback, and sometimes fail quickly.

Large companies, on the other hand, have many teams working on innovative ideas, but all at a slower pace. We are very careful about laws and data. We want to be able to provide the right solution for our customers, because in just one day, or even a very small change, will affect a very large number of users. The incredible impact potential has also taught us a lot about responsibility.

What I love most is the fact that I was exposed to all this, different people and managers who shaped my mind and the way I work. I love the positive impact the product has on the user and the exposure that comes with the role.

Tell us about your day-to-day life as a Google Product Manager.

As a product manager, no matter the size of the company, there is no idle time. Trying to make a day you want to take it easy can affect you because so many people are waiting for answers.

Is your life more balanced than when you were working at a startup?

Balance depends a lot on your projects and passions. It’s about life moments and what you prioritize. You may be working quite a lot at a corporation, but then something happens in your life – perhaps you start a family or get a dog and then slow down. Or you may receive health news from your doctor that makes you reconsider your priorities, as happened to me last year.

I would like to point out that there are some things that have to be done for our work. We all tend to do more, but sometimes we want to stop doing that extra effort. That’s what we do. No, it’s never “Quiet Quit”. The reputation you create is important, especially when you do extra things that aren’t part of your responsibility.

I tend to work late at night sometimes, but this doesn’t mean I expect people to reply at the same time. At first, I found myself getting a little frustrated when I was putting 200% into something and realizing that other people weren’t doing the same.

Over time, I realized that I had to adapt to the way things developed and to working with everyone to achieve something great. It turns out that there is Only, I was doing a lot more and wanted to achieve a lot in fast forward.

I had just changed jobs, so I learned a lot. I felt like I had to make up for the years I wasn’t in the tech industry. Also, I didn’t have a technical background, so I was putting in extra effort to keep up with things. rice field.

How diverse is your team at Google today?

For many years I had only male mentors. So sometimes I’m the only woman at the table. But I think it also depends on the nature of the role. We may be outnumbered in the product manager space.

When I joined Google, I learned more about how to identify some things about boundaries and how to set certain limits early in the game. For example, some people don’t like being praised. So sometimes it’s better not to do it.

I think it’s kind of cool to see something similar happening in early stage companies to raise awareness of behavioral and unconscious biases.

But why are there so few female product managers?

I think that’s something women don’t really want to do, but maybe it all comes from education. I read

Girls have high expectations of learning, so they grow into women who take their time to think, plan and come back. On the other hand, men tend to say “I’ll do it!” even if they don’t know the answer. But I don’t know if acting manly is the solution.

I took a leap of faith. I said I would work for a startup, but I didn’t know what I was getting into. But I thought, what are the worst consequences of that? Will there ever be an opportunity like this again in your life? Probably not. I decided to follow Sheryl Sandberg’s advice. just ride. And I don’t know how many women at that stage in life have done it.

What does success mean to you when you consider both the professional and personal aspects of life? what is it?

That’s a very complicated question. Success is very subjective and can depend on where you are in life. I have learned a lot and accomplished a lot.

Now I am going to therapy and working on relationships. I’m trying to listen more, so I’m finding things out, but I think success is about being at peace with yourself. Less stress. Live now with no regrets.

I often finish work at 6pm, so working in London is kind of nice. This has greatly helped my personal life and happiness. She also hopes to take swimming lessons to meet more people and build a group of friends and a network of professionals.

How do you work with the rest of your team in London?

I prefer going to the office to meet people and build relationships because physical contact helps with most cultural differences. It also helps a lot in getting things moving faster and making sure adjustments are achieved sooner or later.

Also, the office has a gym, which is a good motivation. Google is a bit of a hassle. However, if you are motivated, you are more likely to work a little extra to solve the problem.

What are you currently building with Google Android?

We are committed to building a common health and fitness platform with a thriving ecosystem of developers and users. Android Health Connect is a common API for storing and sharing health and fitness data on Android phones. It comes with standardized data schemes, granular user rights controls, and centralized privacy and data management controls. We launched the platform to developers at Google I/O in May, and plan to launch to the general public in the coming weeks.

How does it feel at the end of the day having a million people using your creation? Did you envision this when you were growing up in Bacău?

“No pressure” is kind of cool. However, it could actually be used by hundreds of millions or even billions of people. It’s pretty exciting!

Funny thing is, when I was a kid, I wanted to be an OBGYN. Because the guy who lived down the street from my grandma’s house had a cool car that made a living. Then I wanted to become a traffic police officer. Next is PR. I eventually went on to study law and now work in a technical field. No, I didn’t expect this.

It’s a paved road with both successes and failures. But I am proud and amazed when I put it all on paper.

