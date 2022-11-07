Big Tech supply chains continue to rely on fossil fuels, Greenpeace claims





As COP27 began, Greenpeace research found emissions continued to rise from major suppliers to big tech companies.

Tech giants such as Microsoft and Google have achieved 100% renewable energy in their operations, but their supply chains still rely on fossil fuels.

This is according to a report by environmental groups Greenpeace East Asia and Stand Earth. Researchers ranked the decarbonization efforts of the world’s top 10 consumer electronics brands and the 14 largest suppliers.

According to the report, only four of these major suppliers reported using more than 10% renewable energy. Last year, the median renewable energy usage rate for all 14 suppliers was 5%.

Researchers have found that technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft have achieved 100% renewable energy across their operations. However, the two largest semiconductor makers, TSMC and SK Hynix, report renewable energy usage of just 9% and 4% respectively.

The report also found an increase in emissions from major semiconductor manufacturers. Since 2019, Samsung Electronics, TSMC, Intel and SK Hynix have increased their emissions. According to the report, they are four of the world’s top semiconductor makers by revenue.

“Brands like Microsoft and Google talk a lot about fighting climate change, but the reality is that the carbon footprint of their supply chains continues to grow,” said Xueying Wu, campaigner for Greenpeace East Asia. increase. “Consumer electronics brands need to provide incentives and support for their suppliers to transition to renewable energy.”

According to the report, Apple is the only major technology company to set a target for 100% renewable energy in its supply chain, and has “made significant progress toward this goal.” However, Apple does not disclose detailed energy and emissions data about its supply chain.

Meanwhile, researchers said Microsoft is “rolling back” its supply chain emissions targets. In 2020, Microsoft promised he would be carbon negative by 2030. However, according to reports, in 2021 Microsoft’s supply chain emissions increased by 23%.

The report says big tech brands need to achieve “full supply chain transparency” to ensure accountability, oversight and understanding of where energy is being consumed across the supply chain. I’m here.

“Consumer electronics brands should require their suppliers to set renewable energy and emissions reduction targets and create incentives to ensure they meet these targets,” said Stand Earth. said Gary Cook, Director of Global Climate Campaigns at . “Supplier needs to choose efficient renewable energy procurement methods to meet their targets.”

Yesterday (November 6), world leaders began to gather for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

Before last year’s Glasgow summit, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. Even if we meet our annual climate goals, we find that the Earth will warm by a devastating 2.5 degrees Celsius.

In light of COP27, Professor Daniel Nyberg and Dr. Vanessa Bowden recently discussed “fossil fuel hegemony” and what is needed to combat climate change.

