Innovative telemedicine solutions demonstrated by startups at HIMSS22 APAC





Five APAC-based startups took to the stage at this year’s HIMSS22 APAC conference, hoping to gain more traction for their business.

A digital innovation showcase hosted by Zoom and HIMSS asked startups to offer video or video conferencing solutions.

Showcase winners will be recognized during the HIMSS APAC Awards Dinner and given the opportunity to speak with Zoom’s Chief Technology Officer, Brendan Ittelson, for 30 minutes.

The showcase judges were a panel of 6 people. Benjamin Lim (APAC Leader, ISV Platform Business Development, Zoom). Benedict Tan, Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth. Dr. Tharawat Pacharafa, Chief Operating Officer of Vegetani Hospital. Jennie Kung, Senior Director, Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange. Mohammad Adib Kumaidi, President of the Indonesian Medical Association. Dr. Dhesi Raja, Director of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation.

The session was moderated by Bruce Steinberg, Managing Director and Head of HIMSS International.

Smartfuture Chief Operating Officer Jignesh Bhuta was the first to introduce his startup’s patient app and physician portal. He shared that after patients enter their details into the app and select their symptoms, they are taken to a page where they can select a device to use to measure their vitals.

“Integrated [around 400] We capture more than 31 vitals, both intermittent and continuous, on various brands of medical devices,” he added.

When patients record their vitals using video or image formats, that information is stored both in the Patient App and the Physician Portal. Doctors can instantly review patient recordings and make video calls with patients. After the call, the doctor moves to a module where he can prescribe medicines, issue medical certificates, and provide referrals to specialists.

“We will complete this journey by emailing all of this to our patients. We want to make the patient and physician journey a little more convenient,” he concluded.

Kung asked Bhuta to share the platform’s most common use case, to which he replied that it was the first responder case these days.

“[We also see] There are many chronic case management and these programs can range from 3 weeks to 1 year. Not only that, when we first started, the platform was actually a self-monitoring health kiosk with Bluetooth-connected devices. So when it comes to population health, we are involved in many community health projects and Vital will help draft many policies by communities and hospitals.”

AlteaCare’s Integrated Digital Health Platform

William Suryawan, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of AlteaCare, spoke about the company’s platform that connects patients and hospital medical professionals across Indonesia. To illustrate how Altair Care works, he used a case study of a patient named “Junita.”

Junita, who uses AlteaCare, consulted a Jayapura-based doctor about her condition via video call, but was unsatisfied with the recommended treatment and sought a second opinion from a doctor based in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. I wanted to get She forwarded the test results, which were stored on her platform, to her doctor for consultation. Satisfied with her treatment and drug recommendations, she decided to purchase them and have them delivered to her home.

“This is possible because AlteaCare is well integrated with the hospital’s electronic medical records. So after a phone consultation, patients have access to a summary of their medical records and can forward their medical records to their preferred doctor. You can get opinions from us,” he concluded.

Khumaidi wanted to know how AlteaCare differentiated from other telemedicine applications.

“Since AlteaCare is integrated into the system, physicians do not need to enter any information into the AlteaCare platform and can do so in their EMR or HIS. We have successfully persuaded hospitals to open up to the application.” [It’s also an] It improves the customer experience and when patients want to go to the hospital offline after their visit, all the data is inside the hospital,” explains Suryawan.

DoctorTool’s Digital Ecosystem for Healthcare Providers

Rainaldo, CEO and co-founder of Doctor Tool, explained that his healthtech startup provides a digital ecosystem for healthcare providers and citizens, with over 230 clients spread across 24 provinces in Indonesia. I mentioned that

He gave a product demonstration through a phone consultation with a doctor. Physicians were able to quickly view medical history, including past diagnoses and prescriptions. During the teleconsultation process, he also used a blood pressure (BP) monitor connected to the Physician Tool Hub, allowing the physician to view blood pressure readings. The doctor then gave him a prescription and he could use the platform to choose a home delivery service or pick up the medicine at a pharmacy.

“The Doctor Tool Hub can connect with many devices, many sensors. It can be used in medical facilities. This type of telemedicine allows doctors to make diagnoses and prescribe medicines more regularly.” We have already successfully implemented this technology to assist doctors in Indonesian universities. [provide care] It’s for families with babies and young children in rural Indonesia,” said Reinaldo.

Tan wanted to know if the patient could see what the doctor entered during the consultation and where the patient’s medical history came from.

“You can’t see it during the call, but after the conversation you can see the recording,” Rinaldo explained. He added that the history doctors see is from past consultations on the app.

Kesia’s HIS with telemedicine capabilities

San Emirza, CFO of Kardia Group in Indonesia, said at the beginning of the demo that telemedicine is just a small feature of Kesia HIS.

“On the remote islands of Indonesia, the experts are not well distributed, probably only a large number of GPs. [in Kesia] Our EMR has a feature that allows GPs to consult with experts who live in big cities like Jakarta,” he said.

Emirza said a patient can talk to a GP about their condition, but if the GP does not have the appropriate expertise, for example if the patient is diabetic, a three-way call with a specialist will be initiated. I explained that there is a possibility that

“[Additionally] Due to regulations, general practitioners are not allowed to prescribe some drugs, but specialists are allowed to prescribe them. A general practitioner who lives in the same area as a patient will be able to issue the drug to the patient,” he added.

Kung asked how the process was managed operationally, for example, ensuring specialists were available.

“So we actually have a reservation system,” Emirza explains. “And the specialist has to spend time providing the service. If she has four hours of physical service, he has to allocate one hour for telemedicine.”

MFine’s Virtual Hospital

“It all starts with a chatbot,” said MFine co-founder and CEO Prasad Kompalli, who attended the showcase via Zoom.

He explained that MFine’s chatbot collects important information about a patient’s illness even before the visit.

“If someone says [they have a] If you have a fever, ask more about it. When someone coughs, it records the cough via an app that processes aerobic exercise signals so that it can be assessed whether it’s an upper or lower respiratory tract infection. We do all of this so that the doctor can make a preliminary decision before joining the video call,” he explained.

Armed with this information, the doctor joins the call and recommends a treatment plan for the patient. If your scenario involves a caregiver, 3-way communication is also enabled.

Kompalli added that using the phone’s camera, the app can also measure a patient’s vitals (heart rate, blood pressure, SPO2, etc.). These vitals make diagnosis more data-driven and enable physicians to make better diagnoses.

Dr. Pachalafa asked if MFine was connected to any medical device.

“At the moment, we are not directly connecting with the hardware. In the future, we would like to connect with other devices, for example the Apple Watch,” Kompalli replied.

Lim asked Kompalli to share the algorithm the platform uses to distribute patients to doctors.

“There is no algorithm in the sense that it is based on filters selected by the patient. There are filters on who is the closest doctor, who is available, who has been consulted before. There are some filters as to what the doctor is experience and how many patients they’ve seen so far. Decide which doctor you want to go to.

showcase windup

Smartfuture has emerged as the winner of the Digital Innovation Showcase. Commenting on the win, Lim said: Zoom wants to partner with providers to power telemedicine and bring it to the masses. ”

To wrap up the showcase, several judges shared their advice and insights.

Kung expands on a previous question about operational workflows: , as the demo is as smooth and seamless as it can be, you won’t be successful. When you get to the point where you get a warning, you get that popup and it doesn’t fit your workflow and [irritating] Clinician, you will fail. Start testing at the last minute and don’t wait to consider it. ”

Dr. Pachalafa explains his approach to digital innovation: Look at the technology needed to make it happen. ”

Dr. Raja echoed Dr. Pachalafa’s point by saying, “The biggest problems in the world are the greatest business opportunities. So start by loving your problems.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/asia/innovative-telemedicine-solutions-demoed-startups-during-himss22-apac The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos