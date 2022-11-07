Google Cloud and Solana Collaboration Boosts Tokens by 15%





The collaboration between Google and Solana is about making blockchain accessible to everyone. (Photo: Paresh Dave/Reuters)

Google Cloud is now running validators on the Solana blockchain and has announced that it will soon be rolling out a feature that welcomes Solana developers and node runners.

After the announcement, Solana’s native token SOL soared by about 15% and is currently priced at nearly $40.

Blockchain Node Engine is the “fully managed node hosting service” that Ethereum users are already familiar with, so the Solana integration makes it easy for anyone to use and access the network.

Google Web3 Product Manager Nalin Mital said:

The Solana developer ecosystem now has easy access to historical data with Google Cloud’s announcement that it has begun indexing and adding Solana data to its BigQuery data warehouse. According to Mittal, the feature is expected to roll out in the first quarter of his 2023.

According to Mital, Google Cloud will offer up to $100,000 in cloud credits through its credit program to “choose startups in the Solana ecosystem.”

Solana hit an all-time high of $260 in November, but fell sharply after that due to frequent consensus failures at the node. As such, Google’s involvement in his Solana has given investors confidence that prices will continue to rise to new highs, prompting Solana founder Anatoly Yakonevo to describe Google’s move as “a pretty big lift.” urged me to call

When asked where Google can solve the “hard engineering problem”, Yakovenko mentions improving the SDK to help speed up application development and addressing the “open problem” of storing seed phrases. Did.

“There has been a lot of research into how to effectively store secrets in a way that Google doesn’t know them. A partial recovery of the key is being done in ,” he said. He said.

On October 11th, Google Cloud and Coinbase also announced a “new long-term strategic partnership to better serve the growing Web3 ecosystem and its developers.”

According to them, the agreement “includes Coinbase’s choice of Google Cloud as its strategic cloud provider for building advanced exchange and data services.”

Coinbase will process blockchain data at scale on Google Cloud’s powerful computing platform and leverage Google’s premium fiber optic network to extend the global reach of its crypto services.

According to the news release, Coinbase will also “build a global data platform on Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure, leveraging leading data and analytics technologies to deliver machine learning-driven cryptographic insights to Coinbase customers. To do”.

