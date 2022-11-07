Google may soon get another blow from CCI in smart TV case





Competition Commission of India (CCI) Secretary General Closes Investigation and Submits Report

Last June, the commission ordered an investigation into Google over smart TVs.

Last month, CCI fined Google 1,337.6 Cr and INR 936 Cr for abusing its control over the Android operating system and Play store.

After facing two penalties last month, tech giant Google could soon face another ruling from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on allegations of abuse of market power in the smart TV market.

The Secretary General of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has completed its investigation and submitted its report, according to the ET report.

Last June, the commission ordered an investigation into Google after it found prima facie cases of abuse of control in the smart TV market. The information was submitted by his two individuals based in Delhi.

According to sources, companies that have license agreements with Google have the Google Play Store pre-installed on their TVs. However, TVs manufactured by companies that do not have a contract with Google are not eligible for Play Store services.

The investigation delves into various allegations by informants, which essentially revolve around denying market access to manufacturers who do not have licensing agreements with Google, the report cited. sources said.

Additionally, the report will soon be allowed due to the adjudication process that allows Google to respond to claims.

The Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) prohibit device manufacturers from manufacturing, distributing, or selling non-Android-based smart TVs, but the study also looks at this aspect.

India’s emerging smart TV sector is thriving thanks to Google’s free licensing model, with Android TV competing against a number of established TV OSes such as FireOS, Tizen and WebOS. A Google spokesperson told his ET that he believes our smart TV licensing practices comply with all applicable competition laws.

Additionally, the CCI last month ordered another investigation into the tech giant over alleged abuses of control in the news aggregator space. In response to complaints filed by the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) against Alphabet, Google LLC, Google India, Google Ireland and Google Asia Pacific.

