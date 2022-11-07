CIO: What should a business modernization strategy look like?





There is no one-size-fits-all solution for today’s businesses to keep up with the ever-changing digital landscape. Technology drives business modernization, but we truly understand what your business goals are before you even start a solution.

In many cases, this requires a fundamental change in the CIO’s mindset. CIOs must become true partners to CEOs, CFOs, and business decision makers after being tasked with evaluating and recommending the next new technology to meet business needs. Organizations that get this right consider the desired business outcome and how it aligns with customers, employees, and the ever-changing marketplace to implement a comprehensive strategy specific to their journey. doing.

To be successful, CIOs must drive technology investments based on business goals, de-bias customers and employees to improve the overall experience, focus on data management capabilities, and focus on all aspects of the organization. Security should be your number one priority.

Business modernization strategies align with desired business outcomes, not technology implementation

Companies have fallen into the trap of being too short-sighted, seeing technology updates as strategies rather than actual companies. In short, it’s a useful tool that enables a bigger vision. You cannot lift and shift your business modernization strategy. Every business has different customer needs and business goals, requiring a strategy tailored to that organization. Digital transformation efforts are most effective when organizations focus on business needs as the primary driver of technology investment. not the other way around.

For example, organizations may implement strategies to quickly respond to changing customer, employee, and market needs. Moving to the cloud isn’t a strategy, but technology makes it possible. When CIOs understand business goals and changing customer and employee needs, organizations can develop a true business modernization strategy.

Business modernization strategies consider omnichannel experiences for customers and employees

A focus on customers and employees opens up new opportunities for innovation and can set your company apart from the competition. Customers and employees expect personalized experiences with every interaction. We know these customer experiences are the brand differentiators that keep your business flowing. A better experience for your employees not only keeps them engaged, but also improves how your business operates by focusing on high-priority work and offloading simple tasks to automated systems. increase.

Think about what your customers and employees actually want. True personalization is not supported by legacy technology. Consider removing legacy technologies and systems that prevent your company from delivering digital experiences.

Strategy begins with a focus on culture. Be bold and challenge your assumptions about what your stakeholders need. Continuously evaluate digital experiences and use technology to empower and energize customers and employees. Listen to your stakeholders. Their feedback is a gift. Use it to eliminate the bias between what your customers and employees think they need and what they actually need.

Business modernization strategies build best-in-class data monetization capabilities for an AI future

Enterprises should focus on monetizing real-time data access at minimal cost. As AI and machine learning technologies become available, the value of data and using it to move forward becomes more important. Incorporating good foundational data management practices into a business modernization strategy has a real impact as companies build advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to meet market challenges and changing customer demands. Get results. If data is the new oil, clean and reliable data is the new jet fuel.

Security is embedded throughout the digital landscape through business modernization strategies.

Without security, you cannot have clean, trusted data. As the threat surface area facing organizations continues to expand, security must encompass the entire experience.

Every organization’s strategy should incorporate security into every element, from application lifestyle to data storage and management. All employees in your organization should consider security to be their number one concern and work accordingly.

Business modernization requires a holistic view of the organization

Each of these elements requires CIOs to look at the business holistically and work closely with decision makers to select the right mix of technologies, from cloud migration and DevOps to applications and devices in people’s hands. there is. Data is at the heart of it, and we let it flow freely. Data must securely deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. Driving and modernizing his business by leading a strategy focused on business outcomes, reliant on customer and employee experience, driving data management and prioritizing security Innovation at any point in his journey can accept

About the Author: Brandon Carroll, Executive Director, Transformation, DevOps, and Cloud Services TEKsystems Global Services

Brandon is a results-driven management expert with over 20 years of experience providing senior-level business development and operational leadership for startups and mature, rapidly expanding global operations. Recognized for its ability to incorporate innovative management techniques, processes and procedures to enhance business practices, increase productivity and increase profitability. He has a knack for building strong relationships with key decision makers, business executives, channel his partners, and employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ciodive.com/spons/cios-heres-what-your-business-modernization-strategy-should-be/635645/

