Google Pixel 7 review: mediocre flagship smartphone facing resistance

The new Google Pixel 7 is more compact compared to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6.

A lack of bandwidth has delayed the launch of Google smartphones in India, but after a long gap, the company has expanded its smartphone portfolio here, first with the Pixel 6a and then with the recently launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We are picking up the pace to expand. Today, we’ll review the Google Pixel 7 and see how this flagship phone stands up to other flagship variants available within the same range. The Pixel 7 is priced at 59,999 in India.

in the box

I received a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter, Type-C to Type-C cable, documentation and a SIM ejector pin, but no charging adapter.

design

The new Pixel 7 has a flat design and a unique aluminum strap on the back that consists of the rear camera sensor. The new Pixel 7 is more compact when compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 6. The phone feels very light in your hand and is easy to use.

The body is made of Gorilla Glass Victus Glass. We have the Lemongrass color variant available for review, which offers a striking look. The placement of the power button on the right side is above the volume rocker, and the power button is usually placed below the volume rocker, so it takes a lot of time to adapt to that. has a Type-C port and a speaker outlet. It’s IP68 certified and can withstand 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

screen

The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display, which is smaller than its predecessor, which had a display size of 6.4 inches. The display has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The normal brightness level of the display is 1,000 nits and can be increased up to 1,400 nits. The presence of HDR10+ makes the viewing experience very enjoyable by producing sharp video details.

Colors reproduced are very bright and vivid. It also has more display space compared to the Pixel 6, thanks to its ultra-thin bezels. The refresh rate of the display is 90Hz. Being an Android phone, the Pixel 7 is a bit behind the likes of OnePlus, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and iQOO 9T in this regard.

Google Pixel 7 review: A mediocre flagship that faces resistance

OS

The new Pixel 7 features the latest Android 13 and a clean user interface. Modern OSs offer advanced features like free VPNs that protect your data while browsing online, but are not available to users in India. Of all the advanced features, there’s one thing I didn’t like. It lacks the ability to clone apps, especially WhatsApp. The ability to duplicate apps is something I love about Android phones, and I don’t understand the strategy of removing it from the Pixel.

Voice and calls are two of the most interesting features to see on the Pixel 7. For example, Call Screening allows Google’s voice assistant to answer calls and even notify you what’s going on. You don’t have to speak to answer the phone in class or in a meeting. The AI ​​transcribes what she says, so she can respond by typing. What you type is read to the caller by your voice assistant.

processor and performance

Google uses its own chipset, the Google Tensor G2, in the Google Pixel 7 to power the processor. The processor was very efficient in doing any task with ease and we didn’t experience any lag.The processor is fast and improved compared to its predecessor. Still, the new Pixel 7 falls a little short when compared to phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors.

Graphics on the phone are handled by the Mali-G710 MP7, which enhances the gaming experience by providing seamless service. Games are limited to a 90Hz refresh rate, so if you play a demanding game, it will adjust to a 90Hz refresh rate. To help the processor perform its tasks, the company adds his 8GB of RAM and does its job very efficiently. For internal storage, the phone comes with 128 GB of ROM.

camera

The new Pixel 7 has dual camera sensors, the first sensor being a 50MP wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture that captures images at 12.5MP by default. The second lens is a 12MP ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 114 degree field of view. The phone misses the dedicated telephoto lens available on the Pixel 7 Pro.The new Tensor chipset helps the camera deliver great images. During the day, I found the images captured with the main lens to be very good with sharp details and a little less rendering as they retain the essence of the original.

The main lens adapts quickly to the environment, and subject differentiation in portrait mode is decent.Comparing photos from the Pixel 7 and the iPhone 14, I found the latter to be better than the former. It makes more sense to say that the Pixel 7 will compete with the iPhone 13. Due to the super-resolution algorithms present in the new Pixel 7, the phone does not have a telephoto lens, but zoomed-in photos keep details accurate and intact. Images taken at night were vibrant with crisp detail as I found the colors, contrast and noise to be maintained in a perfect balance. Recommended to use.

On the front, it houses a 10.8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. If you compare the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 selfies, you’ll notice the difference in image processing. Our vote goes to the iPhone 14. Your skin becomes unnaturally soft. The new Pixel 7 has better overall camera quality and image processing capabilities compared to its predecessor, thanks to its improved ISP capabilities and machine learning algorithms.

battery

The new Pixel 7 has a battery capacity of 4,355mAh, which is slightly less than its predecessor’s 4,614mAh. The battery power has been reduced, but the life results remain the same. Rather, it’s improved thanks to a new processor that aids in slow discharge. The phone easily lasts a day on a single charge with moderate use. It feels like it takes a long time to fully charge.

verdict

Despite being a flagship phone, the new Pixel 7 feels like an imperfect, overall mediocre package that delivers the best features patched together. , has a clean UI, decent SoC performance, and promises regular security updates.

This phone is suitable for die-hard fans of Pixel smartphones. Otherwise, there are other Android smartphones that offer better overall performance. The slow charging time and slippery body seem irresistible, especially for working pros.

