Google, Apple and Samsung Top Wunderman Thompson’s 2022 Most Inspiring Brands List





Google, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon are the world’s most inspiring brands, according to the 3rd Annual Wunderman Thompson Inspire Score: Top 100.

The Inspire Score is Wunderman Thompson’s proprietary diagnostic tool that measures a brand’s inspirational status and reveals the attributes of a brand that drive business growth through its ability to inspire people. The research proves that inspiring brands can grow market share faster and charge a higher premium for products and services than their competitors.

Today, Google once again takes the top spot as the world’s most inspiring brand. Apple, Samsung and Amazon remained in the top four for the second year in a row, solidifying their positions as powerful inspiration engines thanks to their ability to be and remain at the center of people’s lives, said Wunderman Thompson. , Colgate was his fifth. 2022 spot.

Wunderman Thompson Global Chief Executive Officer Mel Edwards said:

“The brands at the top of our list are perfectly positioned to change with the zeitgeist, to be at the center of people’s lives and to harness inspiration as a powerful vehicle for growth.

Other key insights from the study As the world reopens after COVID-19, mobility brands such as Tesla and Uber have seen strong growth, and numerous car brands have also entered the top 100. . Social media brands are also on the rise and their role in energizing people’s lives and social interactions – physical and virtual. The inspiring power of brands like Instagram and WhatsApp also continues to grow, with TikTok breaking into the top 100 for the first time this year. Streaming brands also continue to inspire. Netflix is ​​now in the top 20, Disney+ is a new entrant into the top 100, and even its master brand has been inspired by his Impulse brand. This is probably because life has become a little more spontaneous again and beer, spirits and sweets have all risen.

Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson added: As the focus of people’s lives changes, so does what inspires them. Google, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon scored high again for their ability to elevate consumers, make them feel like they’re making popular and exciting choices, and motivate them to reach their goals. accounts for 30% of the top 100 most inspiring brands. It didn’t make the top 100 last year in the world of 2022. This is a metric that brands can influence when it comes to inspiration, and it serves as a reminder that there are all things that can move the needle of growth.

The Inspire Score: Top 100 was first published in 2020 as part of Inspiring Growth, Wunderman Thompson’s global brand survey. The world’s largest ongoing research project on inspiration.

