Experimenting with Google Messages with a redesigned photo picker





But it’s not the new system media picker rolled out in Android 13.

Google Messages is now Google’s flagship texting app, and it shows. The service is receiving a constant stream of updates. We recently started experimenting with end-to-end encrypted group chats and Signal-style read receipts. The latest test is a redesigned photo picker that makes accessing old photos much easier.

The new photo picker has lost the traditional horizontal scrolling interface in favor of a more intuitive vertical scrolling interface, reports 9to5Google. As you scroll, the interface expands further up so you can see more images at once. The old view was limited to 4 or 6 images total at the time, while the new view offers up to 15 previews. At the same time, quick access to camera and device folders is maintained. “Gallery” has been renamed to “Folders”, but the camera preview is still in the top left corner.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Interestingly, this means Google is sticking with a custom implementation of the photo picker in its flagship messaging app. The company recently introduced an Android-wide photo picker backported to Android 4.4 KitKat. Google has also added the method to its online messaging and calling service, Google Voice. However, this feature doesn’t seem to be suitable for Google Messages.

Google Messages’ new photo picker interface appears to be part of a server-side a/b test aimed at a limited audience only. So far we haven’t been able to find it on the phone and there aren’t many reports of the redesign on the web. Given that, we expect it to roll out to more people in the coming weeks or months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-messages-redesigned-photo-picker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos