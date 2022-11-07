CUNY graduates with technology degrees struggle to find tech jobs





The technology industry has driven the growth of high-paying jobs in New York City over the past decade. That trend continued during the pandemic, but a new report raises questions about how widely shared technology-fueled prosperity is.

A new study details the challenges CUNY students face as they seek to launch careers in technology. With 25 colleges, her CUNY system is the nation’s largest urban university and has long served as a ladder to the middle class for low-income New Yorkers. The majority of students are black and Hispanic.

CUNY has the potential to be the launching pad for the city’s largest and fairest tech career, but that potential is largely untapped, according to the report.

Both CUNY and tech companies must change to meet this challenge, according to the Center for an Urban Future, a public policy agency that conducted the study.

Due to budget constraints, CUNY has traditionally invested little in career development. Some of the successful but small programs offered by the system to connect students to internships, apprenticeships and employment opportunities need to be expanded significantly, the report said. We also need to modernize our courses to teach the skills and use the technology tools required in today’s digital business.

Employers also need to review their hiring and hiring practices, which often overlook the city’s local talent pool, and work closely with CUNY, the report said.

Since 2011, CUNY has more than doubled the number of students pursuing technology degrees to nearly 4,000 annually. But the growing supply is no match for the comparable success in the job market.

According to the report, half of CUNY’s computer science graduates do not have a job in their field one year after graduation. Paid internships are also an important recruiting channel in the tech sector and are in short supply. Only 10% of CUNY students report having had an internship during their college career.

Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future, says technology is where good jobs are growing in New York, and few of them go to people of color.

Bowles said Amazon funded the study but did not have editorial control.

The tech sector is also not immune to the current economic slowdown, as companies are hiring less and cutting labor costs. Still, technology jobs are expected to be a major source of job growth in the long term.

Since 2010, New York City’s tech sector has added 113,900 jobs, representing a 142 percent growth rate, according to the Center’s analysis of government statistics. Most industries in the city have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, but tech jobs have increased by 17.5% since 2019, according to the Center’s research.

By the end of 2021, the city’s technology sector will employ 194,000 people, according to the Center’s analysis. But that figure excludes software engineers, data analysts, and cybersecurity professionals in other industries such as finance, healthcare, media, advertising, and consulting, so the overall population of tech workers in the city underestimating the number of jobs available.

In New York, middle-class jobs are usually defined as jobs that pay $80,000 or more. The research center estimates that the average salary for urban tech workers last year was over $220,000.

Making tech jobs more inclusive is a national goal. New York, America’s largest city and a diverse population, seems like a place for progress. Today, less than 21% of tech workers are black or Hispanic, but these two groups make up her 43% of the city’s workforce.

Jason Clarke, executive director of Tech:NYC, a non-profit trade association, said New York is uniquely positioned not only to be a leader in technology, but also as a leader in tech diversity. But we need to develop a pipeline to work.

The largest potential pipeline is the CUNY system, according to a report by the Center for an Urban Future.

Has been updated

November 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM ET

In interviews, CUNY students who landed technology jobs said they usually did so through personal initiative, chance encounters, or programs that give them work experience.

A big turning point for Faisal Farooq came when he responded to a TaskRabbit ad posted by a venture-backed startup looking for basic data analytics talent. Mr. Farouk, an electrical engineering major in college, didn’t have any of the necessary coding skills, but he picked them up quickly.

The work environment was fast paced and comfortable. He was earning about $4,000 a month. And when the summer ended, no one asked me to leave, he recalled.

So he stayed. The startup was later closed and Mr. Farouk returned to school to complete his bachelor’s degree.

But he was on his way. He had hands-on experience and developed proficiency with modern programming tools. One job led to another, and Farooq, now 30, is his senior solutions architect for Amazon Web His Services, the company’s cloud his computing business.

Without that first opportunity, Farouk said, he would never have known about the possibilities of the world of technology.

A year later, after attending two short summer programs run by the nonprofits Girls Who Code and Break Through Tech, Chrystal Mingo decided to major in computer science in college.

She’s 17, fresh out of high school, and took a paid two-week immersion course at Break Through Tech. The instructor was inspiring and focused on real projects rather than academic drills. Her group designed an app that shows the well-lit streets to make walking in the Bronx neighborhood safer at night.

This resulted in two 3-week paid internships at companies. Short-term internships, called sprintonships, usually take place during school winter breaks, but often lead to job offers following a full summer internship, as in Mingo’s case.

Judith Spitz, former chief information officer at Verizon and founder of Break Through Tech, which devised the concept of short-term internships, said students needed an opportunity to step in the door and earn an rsum credential. increase.

Mingo, 23, graduated from Citi College and is now a Business Technology Analyst at Citigroup. She credits her Break Through Tech as her starting point. All these doors opened up to me and it was a kind of domino effect, she said.

Plinio Ayala, chief executive of Per Scholas, a nonprofit that runs vocational training and placement programs, said his organization is responding to a constant stream of CUNY graduates. Attendees receive months of tuition-free training in business-focused technology and links to employment opportunities. 80% have a tech job within a year of completing the program.

For many CUNY graduates, networks are non-existent, Ayala said. It was a connector and a validator.

CUNY president Flix V. Matos Rodrguez said the system needs to increasingly connect students and careers. Since taking office in 2019, Matos Rodrguez has driven increased industry engagement and student internship opportunities.

There has been progress. As part of the program announced last year, Bloomberg, Centerbridge, and Goldman Sachs are now offering paid internships and career advice in the financial business with a focus on technology to her CUNY students.

Mastercard collaborates with LaGuardia Community College to shape cybersecurity courses and hire students into full-time jobs after their internships at the company.

Google is also stepping up its recruitment efforts at CUNY schools, hiring 30 graduates for full-time jobs and 21 CUNY students as paid interns and apprentices in the most recent academic year. doing.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and Matos Rodriguez announced the CUNY Inclusive Economy Initiative, a $16 million public-private partnership to work with industry and sponsor 2,000 summer internships with businesses.

Matos Rodrguez said the Center for an Urban Future’s research shows the need for more innovation, partnerships and opportunities for students in tech.

That will not only require more resources, but also a different approach to career counseling and closer ties to business, CUNY leaders say.

City College has 5 full-time career advisors for its 14,000 students. The dean, Vincent Boudreau, wants to grow that group to his 12, but he also wants industry experts, including mid-career professionals in technology, to join classrooms across the university. The city recently announced a comprehensive economic program to support his plans.

Boudreau said career development and pathway building should begin as part of the curriculum.

Work and study experiences are very important. Her CUNY students in an internship program were three times more likely than her peers to land a tech job.

Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College, said CUNY needs to convince more employers to offer internships and apprenticeships for its students. It takes time and effort, he said, but if the right connections can be made, it can lift people out of poverty and lead them to great careers in technology.

