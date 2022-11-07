UK announces major new package of climate support at COP27





Prime Minister launches major international climate package to realize UK’s Glasgow legacy at COP27 New announcements include 65.5 million for green innovation and large clean energy investments with Kenya and Egypt Rishi Sunak reaffirms the UK’s firm commitment to helping countries on the front lines of climate change to protect rainforests and natural habitats, including the Congo Basin and Amazon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pass the baton to Egypt at COP27 today, cementing the UK’s COP legacy with a series of announcements on energy transition, climate financing, forests and nature conservation. [Monday 7th November].

The UK continues to deliver on key funding commitments, spending $11.6 billion on international climate finance. Recognizing that climate change is already threatening existence around the world, from devastating floods in Pakistan to droughts in Somalia, the government will, as part of its budget, increase $500 million in 2019 to $1.5 billion in 2025. , pledges three times his funding for climate adaptation.

The Prime Minister will also host an event later today to launch the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership. The new group will initially consist of 20 countries and aim to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. He meets twice a year.

In support of the forests agenda, the UK today has a 90m protection for the Congo Basin, an important rainforest home to about 10,000 species of tropical plants and several endangered species, including forest elephants, chimpanzees and mountain gorillas. I promise

The Prime Minister also announced a $65 million investment to the Nature, People and Climate Investment Fund, which supports indigenous peoples and local forest communities, and a new grant to Treevive, which is working to conserve and restore two million hectares of tropical forest. Confirm funding.

As we hand over the COP presidency, the government will focus specifically on partnering with the private sector to foster green innovation and the energy transition at home and around the world. Reducing global demand for oil and gas, as well as helping drive it to net zero, cuts off funding for Russia’s brutal war machine.

To support this, the Prime Minister today announced a further $65.5 million contribution to the Clean Energy Innovation Facility. This facility provides grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries to accelerate the development of clean technologies. Since his 2019 launch, the BEIS-led fund has helped create a biomass-powered refrigeration facility in India, a lithium-ion battery prototype in Nigeria, and clean hydrogen-based fuels for steel production in Morocco. and other innovations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will explain at COP27 later today that:

The world has gathered in Glasgow for one last chance to create a plan to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. The question today is whether we can summon the collective will to deliver on these promises.

I believe we can. By honoring the pledge we made in Glasgow, we can turn the fight against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth.

And we can leave our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. It’s a legacy we should be proud of.

In addition to supporting innovation, the UK is working with G7 allies to provide countries with a reliable, transparent and sustainable source of infrastructure financing. Ahead of meetings between the Prime Minister and President Ruto later today, the UK and Kenya reaffirmed their commitment to the UK-Kenya strategic partnership and agreed to advance a number of major green investment projects. did.

The project includes new and expanded solar and geothermal power plants in Kenya backed by UK international investment, UK export financing for the landmark railway city of Nairobi, and a $3 billion Includes a major public-private partnership for the Grand High Falls Dam Hydroelectric Project. GBM Engineering.

The UK will also confirm new financial support for Egypt’s main COP27 initiative, The Nexus on Food, Water and Energy. The funds are expected to mobilize billions of dollars in private sector funding to develop projects including solar parks and energy storage innovations.

The Prime Minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings at COP27 today, including with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

He will also attend a roundtable focused on energy transition partnerships, and later in the day will release a national overall statement demonstrating the UK’s climate commitments.

