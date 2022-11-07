Telegram launches topics for groups, blockchain-based usernames, new emojis and reactions





New topic updates are geared towards groups of over 200 members, so there’s room for a variety of themes.

New topic updates are geared towards groups of over 200 members, so there’s room for a variety of themes.

Messaging service Telegram launched a suite of new features on Monday, including group topics, blockchain-based collectible usernames, voice-to-text video messages, 12 new emoji packs, and an enhanced Night Mode on iOS. announced the release of a major update with Users, more options for changing text size, and new reactions.

(For insights on emerging topics at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our technology newsletter, Todays Cache.)

New topic updates are geared towards groups of over 200 members, so there’s room for a variety of themes.

Topics act as individual chats within a group that support their own shared media and notification settings. According to a Telegrams press release, members can freely chat about topics of interest with all their favorite features such as polls, pinned messages and bots.

The blockchain-based collectible usernames feature allows Telegram users to collect different usernames to later buy, sell, manage, trade and even hide. Transactions take place on a platform called Fragment.

Telegram says that transactions are secured by the TON blockchain ecosystem and are fast and scalable. TON is He in 2018 He was developed by Telegram. According to TON’s website, two years later, Telegram was forced to halt its aggressive development of TON after being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Telegram has denied having an unregistered securities offering.

Telegram’s premium users also get voice-to-text conversion of video messages. Plus, there are 12 new emoji packs and 4 interactive emojis.

A redesigned Night Mode allows iOS users to enjoy a more comfortable dark view, while Android users can now increase the size of all chat text on the platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/telegram-launches-topics-for-groups-blockchain-based-usernames-new-emojis-crypto-and-reactions/article66107247.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos