AI and Big Data Expo Global Announces New Speakers!





There are only four weeks left until the AI ​​& Big Data Expo Global kicks off. During his two days, you’ll hear informative presentations, visit over 150 exhibit booths, and connect with representatives. Some of the biggest brands have all implemented AI and big data technologies within their sector.

Organizers have announced the following speaker groups to share their knowledge at the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo. Some of the highlight speakers are:

Brett StClair – Co-Founder – Revenue Generation and Scaling Reliability – teraflow.aiPriscila Chaves Martnez – Director – Transformation Management & Women in AI Ambassador – 10x ImpactSteluta Lordache – Lead Data Scientist (Commercial Aerospace) – Rolls-RoyceDarren Atkins – Best Technical Lead – Automation – NHS Foundation TrustLaura Roisch – Director, Digital product & service innovation – McKinsey’sTim Ensor – Commercial Director – Cambridge ConsultantsPaul Agapow – Director – GSK

The first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners and delegates who have purchased VIP networking tickets.

AI & Big Data Expo is part of TechEx Global, which consists of five co-hosted events. This includes IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber ​​Security & Cloud Congress, PLUS Techforge Medias Digital Transformation Week.

The event will include CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Startups, OEMs, Governments, Automobiles, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and representatives of top brands implementing AI. many people participate.

The expo is expected to attract more than 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and at least 100 speakers.

Book your free conference and expo tickets to attend in person at London’s Olympia or online on December 1st and 2nd. If you would like to attend in person, you can secure a free pass or paid VIP networking ticket by visiting the AI ​​& Big Data Expo website here.

See the AI ​​& Big Data Expo conference agenda covering Enterprise AI, Applied Data & Analytics, and Transformational AI here.

