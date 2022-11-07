Canadian Startup News of the Week (11/6/22)





Plus: Lightspeed and Nuvei increase earnings, share prices fall.

Top stories of the week

Twitter Mass Layoffs Hit Canadian Offices

The Managing Director and Director of Public Policy of Twitter Canada was among the Canadian staff laid off in a mass layoff.

BDC commits $400 million to second cleantech-focused fund

BDC Capital’s Jrme Nycz said the company’s investment strategy is about reducing GHG emissions, not market trends.

Dapper Labs lays off 22% of staff

The 22% reduction equates to about 134 people, according to their Dapper Labs LinkedIn profile.

TouchBistro Secures $150 Million to Pursue Luxury Market Expansion and Strategic M&A Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty

TouchBistro chairman and CEO Samir Zabaneh said COVID-19 has tested TouchBistro and its clients, forcing the former to introduce new solutions to serve restaurateurs. Yes, some customers lost revenue and closed completely. That’s sad, Zabaneh told BetaKit in an interview.

Market Watch: Lightspeed, Nuvei Increase Revenue, But Share Fluctuates by Report

Lightspeed and Nuveis’ earnings growth seems to have overwhelmed investors who were hoping for good news.

How Canada Can Gain A Bigger Share Of The Trillion Dollar Global Semiconductor Market

Hardware is cool again. And it’s an opportunity Canada can’t afford to miss.

How startup CFOs can prepare for rapidly changing role expectations

Driven by global turmoil, the role of the CFO in technology-enabled businesses is fundamentally changing.

Third Quarter Canadian Tech Venture Funding Report:

Alberta’s venture funding in 2022 is already higher than in the last three years.

Investor sentiment has shifted from FOMO to raucous as deal volume plunges to a three-year low.

Early stage deals were nowhere to be found. So what comes next?

In an uncertain climate, investors prefer tending to existing crops to planting new seeds.

Qubecs’ technology sector plunged into its worst investment quarter in three years as headwinds swept through.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions and Layoffs VIC – Audette $12.8M (Read More) VAN – Hootsuite Lays Off 5% of Staff (Read More) VAN – Blossom Social $75M (Read More) TOR – Kensington Capital Partners Earns $72.5M VCCI Commitment TOR – 1Password Acquires Passage (Read More) TOR – OnCall Health Acquires Qualifacts (Read More) OTT – Shopify Acquires Remix (Read More) OTT – Nook Technologies $2.39 million (read more) GAT – Connektica $2.7 million (read more) ) MTL – Google opens new Montral office, commits $2.75 million (read more) QUE – Boyle – $13.75 million ( read more)

Place future bets on SHOPIFY, WEALTHSIMPLE and METAVERSE

“If Canadian VCs weren’t allowed to speak to journalists anonymously, they wouldn’t say anything.”

BetaKit Podcast’s monthly AMA episodes answer listener questions about the future of Shopify, Wealthsimple, venture funding, and tech in the 2020s.

Watching Alexis Gay is the most fun you can have while quietly quitting your tech job

“One of the funniest things about the tech industry is the complete, complete lack of self-awareness.”

Join comedian and podcaster Alexis Gay to share his transition from working in tech to creating content that perfectly portrays the absurdity of working in tech.

