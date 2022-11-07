Shanghai sees scientific and technological innovation as an important driver of development





The 5th Global Winners Forum will kick off on November 6, 2022 in Shanghai, East China. /CMG

Shanghai, China’s commercial center, emphasizes scientific and technological innovation as a key driver of its high-quality development, which is why the annual science gala, the World Honor Laureates Forum (WLF), has invited the world has once again attracted top scientists from

One of the world’s largest science and technology gatherings, held annually in metropolitan cities since 2018, the 5th WLF kicked off on Sunday with the theme “Science Forward: Creating a Brighter Future.”

Over 60 top scientists from over 20 countries and regions, including 27 Nobel laureates, participated in the two-day online and offline event.

Two Scientists Win WLA Awards

During Sunday’s opening ceremony, two scientists were presented with the World Laureates Association (WLA) Prize, an international science award established in Shanghai in 2021.

The 2022 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine goes to German biochemist Dirk Grlich for his key discoveries that elucidate the mechanisms and selectivity of protein transport between the cytoplasm and nucleus, and the 2022 Computer Science or Medicine Prize. The WLA Prize in Mathematics was awarded to American researcher Michael I. For Jordan’s fundamental contributions to the foundations of machine learning and its applications.

In addition to the medals and certificates, each received a prize of 10 million yuan (approximately $1.39 million).

Initiated by the WLA and administered by the WLA Foundation, the WLA Awards aim to recognize and support the contributions to science of distinguished researchers from around the world. On September 29th, the winners of the first WLA Awards were officially announced.

Winner of the 2022 WLA Awards. /WLA official website

science and technology for mankind

WLA was founded with a vision of “Science and Technology for Our Common Destiny” and a triple mission: to promote basic science, advocate for international cooperation, and assist in the development of a younger generation of scientists. Received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006.

The world is changing, and science could help people meet challenges and, in the future, solve problems entirely, he noted, and the forum invited participants from the world’s top experts to He added that it provides a unique opportunity to communicate with

Over the past few years, the WLF has become an important channel connecting the world’s top scientists and an important high-level dialogue platform in the global scientific community.

China emphasized expanding international science and technology exchanges and cooperation at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said Wan Gang, president of the Chinese Association of Science and Technology (CAST).

“China’s science and technology community will stick to the common values ​​of all mankind and will forever follow the ideas of science and technology,” he pointed out.

Shanghai aims to become a global science and technology innovation center

Chen Jining, secretary of the Party’s Shanghai Municipal Committee, said at the opening ceremony that Shanghai has already witnessed a major improvement in its scientific and technological strength in the past eight years, and scientific and technological innovation is its key driving force. He said that it is continuous development.

In September 2021, the city unveiled its 14th five-year (2021-2025) plan to build a science, technology and innovation center with global impact.

According to the plan, Shanghai aims to increase the intensity of R&D spending, i.e. the ratio of R&D spending to GDP, to around 4.5% by 2025. Among them, the share of funding for basic research will reach 12%.

The city also aims to increase the added value of strategic emerging industries to 20% of GDP by 2025. This exceeds the country’s overall target by 3%.

By 2025, the city aims to have over 26,000 high-tech companies and 560 foreign R&D centers.

“Cooperation and openness are an unstoppable trend,” Chen said, adding that Shanghai will build a higher-quality innovation platform, provide convenient services for scientists around the world, and create a first-class business environment. added.

