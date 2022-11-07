Google Assistant has parental controls. Here’s how it works.





Comments on this story

comment

For the first time since its launch in 2016, Google Assistant now has parental controls.

You might think the chatty virtual assistant, which the company says is used by 700 million people a month, already has some features. For years, Google has allowed parents to grant their children access to the Assistant via the Family Link app, with relatively few restrictions.

In the coming weeks, when these tools come to nearby smart speakers, screens, or watches, kids can make phone calls, request music or videos from specific sources, or listen to music from specific sources. You will be able to restrict what you can do with your assistant device. You can also set a downtime period during which your assistant is unresponsive in case you need to shift your attention elsewhere.

These new tools began rolling out to devices with Google Assistant last week. This includes products that the company builds on its own. There is one notable exception. The Google Assistant on your smartphone can’t get these updates. This is because the company does not consider shared devices.

Parental controls are just the beginning. In the coming weeks, these devices will also include new dictionaries that provide child-friendly definitions when responding to the voices of children they recognize, and new voices that speak more slowly and expressively to work more effectively with young people. It also adds functionality for communication.

The use of technology, especially voice devices, in our homes [children] You can learn new things, indulge their curiosity, and harness their creative and inquisitive minds without looking at a screen, said Payam Shodjai, senior director of product management for Google Assistants, in an interview. I’m here.

Change your Google privacy settings now

There are a few steps you need to take to get your child to use the Google Assistant with these new features.

First, you need to create a Google account. (We do this using the company’s Family Link app, because we’ll need it again later.) Then add your child’s voice to his smart home device so Google Assistant can react appropriately. to Finally, with Family Link,[コントロール][コンテンツの制限][Google アシスタント][ペアレンタル コントロール]to start setting limits.

Meanwhile, changing your assistant’s voice or accessing the kids’ dictionary is as easy as asking your smart speaker.

Google isn’t the only one trying to make virtual assistants more accessible to young people. Amazon, the biggest competitor in the smart speaker market, rolled out the first wave of Alexa skills for kids in the summer of 2017. Since then, it’s sold versions of its cheaper Echo Dot speakers that resemble cute tigers, penguins, and dragons. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

While the pandemic boom in smart home device sales has begun to wane, data from research firm IDC suggests smart speaker shipments will continue to grow, albeit modestly, between now and 2026. This means more opportunities for Google and Amazon to showcase themselves. And questions continue about the role voice assistants play in homes with children.

In an article published online in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, the researchers found that short, transactional conversations, such as those commonly practiced by services such as Alexa and Google Assistant, help children identify. I thought it would interfere with the ability of children to develop social graces.

In normal human interaction, children usually receive constructive feedback if they behave inappropriately, but this goes beyond smart devices, says Anmol Arora, co-author of the article. said in a press release.

Ask the Help Desk: Smart Speakers Could Be Silier After Learning Your Voice

Shojai said that because of his position at Google, children already understand that in some of these cases they shouldn’t talk to their parents, for example, the same way they talk about products. Since launch, the company has also added features aimed at enhancing good etiquette in late 2018, updating the Assistant with a new Pretty Please mode.

Since then, Google has not disclosed any plans to change how the Assistant responds to politeness or lack of politeness, but Shojai said, “We are investigating.

But what about the risk of children thinking their relationship with a system like Google Assistant is much more than that? First contact with technology. Could the addition of new, more engaging voices lead to a friendship premise? Or is it more familial?

Based on the research he’s seen, Shojai seems convinced that children understand the difference between a digital system and a human conversation. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed, he admits, especially given how sophisticated Google expects its Assistant to be as it grows.

Looking ahead, say, five, 10, or 20 years into the future, he said, he envisions assistants that are more intelligent, capable, more personalized, and more proactive in helping users. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/11/07/google-assistant-ai-parental-controls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos