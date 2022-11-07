IBM: America must invest in new models of innovation. It’s not just Silicon Valley.





When President Biden visited IBM’s campus in Poughkeepsie, New York on Oct. 6, he ended his speech with the following predictions:[and] The changes that will occur in the next decade will fundamentally change the way we see the world.

The president is especially correct about the changes we’ve seen in the tech sector.

For nearly 40 years, the American tech sector has been synonymous with Silicon Valley. Even other hub locations like Boston and Austin have economies similar to the Bay Area where most innovation happens in front of keyboards and monitors. Engineers who develop the apps, programs and platforms that occupy our digital lives.

This is an important model for innovation. But we must remember that the future of America’s technology sector is built on both software and the hardware that runs it. Innovation is a model driven not just by programmers in office buildings, but by researchers in labs and workers in manufacturing facilities.

In other words, the future of America’s tech sector will look as much like Hudson Valley as it does Silicon Valley. In many ways it has already been done.

The stretch of the Hudson River from Westchester County to Albany was the first capital of the American computing industry. From the 1960s to his 90s, it was where IBM developed and manufactured its hardware advancements, laying the groundwork for subsequent software breakthroughs. Modern computing and business environments would not exist without mainframes.

The ecosystem that created these products is still alive and well. This is thanks not only to companies like IBM, but also to talent from the vibrant university ecosystem that exists in New York State, including the State University of New York, Marist He College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Columbia, and Cornell. It is also the result of state governments willing to support the development and manufacture of these products.

Today, America realizes it needs to invest again in these kinds of tech hubs, especially after the recent chip shortage.

America invented semiconductors and related industries, but on the eve of the pandemic, our country was producing only 12% of the world’s chips. We paid the price. From cars to smartphones, the pandemic has created a supply crisis that has unfortunately sent prices skyrocketing. The country is now recovering, but data show that semiconductor shortages are reducing economic output by one percentage point.

And America doesn’t just need to make more chips, it needs to accelerate the computing arena. For example, more advanced artificial intelligence will require increasingly advanced chips. More powerful and more energy efficient. Problems such as finding the exact chemical structure of advanced materials have pushed traditional computational methods to their limits. Solving them will require an entirely new approach. This is made possible by the very type of quantum computer that IBM is developing in the Hudson Valley.

That was the rationale behind the historic, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act that President Biden signed into law in August. Ideas backed by leaders of both parties such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) and Senator Todd Young (Republican-Indiana) use public funds to reverse the decline in U.S. competitiveness in semiconductors. Facilitate tens of billions of dollars of private investment. The funding will spur development of new chip manufacturing hubs, drive advanced computing research and development, and spur economic development in the region.

If there was any ambiguity that the CHIPS strategy would work, what happened in New York last month should clear it up.

IBM announced $20 billion to help work in the Hudson Valley. This includes the development of many next-generation mainframes, quantum computers and advanced semiconductors. That’s because chipmaker Micron is plowing his $100 billion over the next 20 years into a gigantic giant in Clay, New York, 140 miles west of Malta, New York, where another chipmaker, GlobalFoundries, had already announced expansions. It follows a promise to build a semiconductor factory.

These investments benefit a much wider range of factory and lab workers than just computer engineers, creating a local economy that is very different from traditional tech hubs.

Since the 1970s, much of America’s capital and talent has flowed into some superstar cities, creating what some economists call perpetual islands of wealth and poverty. The Hudson Valley model helps mitigate this economic phenomenon. Because it brings us more. After President Biden met with his IBM employee in Poughkeepsie, he told the media:

Of course, this will be a decades-long project. Above all, it will require judicious implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act. For example, having New York play a key role in the National Semiconductor Technology Center would fuel the state’s ongoing economic and workforce development and make the United States significantly more competitive.

While Congress and the Biden administration won’t agree on everything in the next few years, expanding the geographic reach of our country’s innovation is one of the most important efforts we must pursue. Reinventing itself as the home of the future of computing, Hudson’s Valley is an inspiring look at what is possible when government, industry and academia join forces around a unified vision. model. The challenges ahead are enormous, but we will make it.

Daro Gil is SVP and Director of IBM Research.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

A must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Sign up for the Fortune Features mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/11/07/ibm-america-must-invest-new-model-innovation-silicon-valley-chips-semiconductors-computing-tech-dario-gil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos