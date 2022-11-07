Orange Unveils 5G In-Stadium AR and AI Innovations | News





French telecommunications giant Orange demonstrated a range of 5G-enabled in-stadium innovations, including an impressive enhanced match app to enhance fan engagement during matches.

The innovation was unveiled to the press at Marseille’s Orange Velodrome during the Olympique de Marseille vs. Lens Ligue 1 match on October 22nd and invited guests.

Orange has been working on each technology development in a permanent 5G lab inside the velodrome.

A standout innovation in terms of fan engagement is an as-yet-unnamed app Orange calls Augmented Match. This will allow fans to hold up their 5G smartphones to view live action on the pitch while accessing live, real-time insights into player performances.

Orange captures player data with a small number of discreet cameras high in the stadium, uses that data to display a range of insights, and overlays them on fans’ smartphones.

View live heatmaps of player movement and details for shots, dribbles, passes, and more. Data is very low latency, so mixed reality graphics can scale seamlessly on top of the player’s live location.

The innovation uses 5G 26GHz on Sony’s smartphones, edge computing with AWS, computer vision with StatsPerform, and mixed reality with Immersiv.io.

When asked about when fans will be able to take advantage of variations of the app, Guillaume Chabas, head of innovation and partnerships at Orange Business Services, said he expects connections across the stadium to provide a consistent user experience. He said the app itself would be ready. This connectivity could come from a combined approach that provides fans with access to live data over new and existing broadband and cellular networks.

Other 5G-driven projects showcased during the match included robotic players controlled and guided using 5G. A screen on the robot’s face projects what she sees, allowing her to control the robot pitchside and connect fans and players with her one-on-one conversations.

Orange also demonstrated how 5G can be used to instantly display fan photos taken by the Olympique de Marseille team on giant screens in stadiums. The technology used is his 5G 26GHz, where the phone is connected to the Sony camera, and the latency between when the picture is taken and when it is displayed on the big screen is very short.

Similarly, with an innovation called Shoot a player, player photos taken by professional photographers are automatically tagged using AI and filtered according to player, clothing, clothing branding, and more.

The photos are then instantly available via an online app for brands and other stakeholders to download and use for marketing and live game updates.

