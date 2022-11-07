Google announces cloud workstations in public preview





Google introduced the public preview of Cloud Workstations at the Cloud Next event. It provides a fully managed and integrated development environment on Google Cloud Platform.

Brain Dorsey, a developer advocate at Google, explains in this Google Cloud Tech video what exactly a cloud workstation is.

This is a web application hosted in the cloud console for creating and managing container images. A container image is used as a template for creating a development environment that runs on a VM dedicated to each developer.

According to the company, Google Workstation supports two personas: developer and administrator. Developers have quick access to secure, fast, and customizable development environments, and administrators can quickly provision, scale, and secure development environments.

Source: https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/application-development/introducing-cloud-workstations/

Under the hood, Cloud Workstation manages workstation resources such as Compute Engine VMs and persistent disks (PDs). Workstations are managed in workstation clusters. Each workstation has a dedicated controller that is connected to the VPC in which the workstation resides using Private Service Connect. Additionally, you can enable a fully private gateway so that only endpoints within your private network can access your Cloud Workstation.

Source: https://cloud.google.com/workstations/docs/architecture

The company says it focuses on three core areas with Google Workstation:

Rapid developer onboarding with consistent environments: Organizations can set up one or more workstation configurations as environment templates for developer teams. Customizable development environment. Give developers flexibility with multi-IDE support such as VS Code, IntelliJ IDEA, and Rider. Google also partners with JetBrains. Additionally, third-party tools such as GitLab and Jenkins are supported, allowing developers to customize their image of the container. Support for security controls and policies. Extend to developer workstations the same security policies and mechanisms that your organization uses for production services in the cloud. For example, run workstations in dedicated virtual machines and automatically apply identity and access management policies.

Max Golov, Principal Technical Instructor at MuleSoft, explains in a JetBrains blog post what the partnership with Google brings to developers.

Cloud Workstations provide a preconfigured, customizable development environment that is available anytime, anywhere. The partnership will bring Cloud Workstations support for the most popular IDEs, including his IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm and Rider, allowing users to take advantage of Google Cloud’s managed and customizable developer environment in their preferred IDE. will be

Alsp follows Google, Microsoft, and AWS in providing a development environment in the cloud. Microsoft offers CodeSpaces and Microsoft Dev Box as coding environments in the cloud. CodeSpaces allows a developer to quickly get her VM in her VSCode. Similarly, with Microsoft Dev Box, you can get an entire pre-configured developer workstation in the cloud. AWS also offers Cloud9, which allows developers to develop, run, and debug code using a cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE) in their browser.

The question is whether developers will embrace available cloud-based development environments or cloud-based integrated development environments (IDEs). Cloud his economist Corey Quinn concludes in a blog post on adopting cloud IDEs:

Unfortunately, the cloud development experience has been regularly improved across many axes, but so far it hasn’t been a revolutionary breakthrough in terms of developer experience. I think driving adoption of cloud-based development environments will be an uphill battle.

Additionally, Richard Seroter, Director of Developer Relations and Outbound Product Management at Google Cloud, tweeted:

I’ve used @googlecloud Workstations a bit this week for coding, but I’m not sure yet if it will be my primary development environment. I promise!

Finally, you can check out the details on the documentation landing page. Also, during the preview, you can see pricing details on the pricing page.

