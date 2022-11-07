What healthcare insights can we gain from space exploration?





This article is part of a series hosted by HLTH highlighting topics that will be discussed at the HLTH conference November 13-16 in Las Vegas.

To realize the vision of advancing space exploration, we need to ensure the development of medical resources that can sustain it. The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), based at Baylor College of Medicine, focuses on these needs. In response to questions posed by email, James Hury, Deputy Director and Chief Innovation Officer, explained some of the lab’s work, his background in pediatrics, from substantial food production to neurocognitive changes, radiation We have highlighted some of the issues for which we are developing practical solutions, ranging from exposure to radiation and others. .

What is the Translational Research Institute for Space Health?

TRISH is funded by the NASA Human Research Program, providing federal undiluted funding for the latest and greatest health and human performance technology and knowledge to support humans in space. Planned for commercial spaceflight, NASA’s Artemis mission, and future Mars missions. TRISH is a consortium headquartered at Baylor College of Medicine and includes the Caltech and MIT. TRISH is focused on solving health challenges wherever humans explore.

What does your role entail?

As Deputy Director, I coordinate staff and recruitment to achieve TRISH’s strategic goals. This includes creating research solicitations and providing contractual support for the TRISH EXPAND commercial spaceflight program. As Chief Innovation Officer, I oversee industry programs that seek to fund companies with technologies and devices applicable to space medicine and provide input to the initiatives of the TRISH Science Team.

How are you applying healthcare insights from space to people on Earth?

TRISH brings together research proposals from academic and pharmaceutical research institutes, biotech companies and start-ups in one central location. From low earth orbit (LEO) missions today to Mars missions in the next decade, we are making thoughtful advances in scientific discoveries and technologies that have the potential to address the most pressing health and safety challenges in space travel. We are building a portfolio and it applies to the planet as well. The extreme environments of space challenge the human body and mind, revealing areas of innate vulnerability, capacity, and resilience. Spaceflight data enhances our knowledge of the physiology of Earth’s peoples and their application to medicine. Medical and scientific research on human health in space is being translated, both in the direction of adapting known technologies for space applications and using space-based insights to improve healthcare at home. Promote advances in social technology. As the only institution dedicated to advancing cosmic health discovery and technology, TRISH accelerates research that benefits not only Earth, but all future generations in deep space.

What are some of the milestones we have reached regarding the intersection of space exploration and understanding human health and how to improve it?

The United States has been continuously present in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on the International Space Station (ISS) since 2000. NASA knows very well how to stay healthy within the Van Allen Belt. As NASA prepares astronauts for upcoming Artemis missions and, ultimately, long stays on the Moon and long journeys to Mars, TRISH research will make critical space health solutions and technologies available. is extremely important to ensure that

What project/startup are you most excited about in terms of innovative technology and its goals?

We are focused on building a complete vehicle-independent medical system to test on LEO’s commercial missions. A closed-circuit approach, including recommended countermeasure management, and data transmission to Earth for coordinating with ground-based medical support. This system will be the predecessor of home-based health monitoring. After all, a spacecraft to Mars is much like home healthcare needs. It’s a joke that even if a Mars mission had a doctor, he would always get sick. Therefore, there is a need for a ship-based doctor who can continue the mission even if the crew becomes incapacitated.

What criteria do you use to screen startups?

TRISH funds high-risk efforts to provide the U.S. government with the best potential tools. Most investors look to management or so-called jockeys when evaluating a company’s potential. TRISH pays attention to the impact of the horse. We believe that the underlying science will find a way to market whatever means gives them the best chance to succeed. This investment of taxpayer money keeps expertise at the forefront of human innovation. It also provides the best chance for astronauts to return home alive and well.

How did your experience at Texas Children’s Hospital help you in this role?

Pediatric innovation involves solving very difficult problems with very specific constraints for (understandably) very cranky patients. Apparently, solving health challenges for astronauts isn’t all that different. Both are currently involved in small markets with their own constraints. The space health market is as limitless as space is. However, more human activity is needed to solve difficult problems such as surgery and childbirth in space. Depending on your definition of where the universe begins, only 600 of hers have ever left Earth. Most of these space travelers are individuals in top health who have been carefully pre-screened for most health outliers. Commercial spaceflight increases the speed of space exploration and offers humanity the opportunity to learn from a variety of possibly sub-optimal human systems under extreme stress. To do. This is what pediatric-focused innovators have been doing for decades. The technology lies in aligning market trends with underlying cosmic health needs.

What are the challenges in developing health tech for space?

Beyond low Earth orbit, deep space exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond presents unique mental, physical and emotional challenges. To thrive in deep space, humans must take steps from substantial food production to double-stranded DNA damage, neurocognitive alterations, radiation exposure, effective intervention, and within very tight mass, power, and volume constraints. and other stressors require practical solutions to the problem. I would argue that you need complete health information in your pocket. This also addresses the needs of low-resource medical and home health care. Its complete health information must be able to operate in the vacuum of space, under intense radiation, and with a minimal power and data storage footprint. But these challenges are how humanity learns and iterates. Solving these problems solves aging, cancer, and mental health.

What does the near future of health look like in terms of space exploration?

TRISH has built a program to test LEO’s health skills and knowledge with its commercial spaceflight partners. The EXPAND program allows TRISH to conduct experiments across multiple flights and multiple crews to increase her N (number) of subjects. Commercial crews participate in research for the benefit of all mankind. The crew agrees to IRB oversight and tribute to the research advanced through spaceflight certification by TRISH. Research subjects agree to her TRISH basic measures and unique experiments that greatly advance human knowledge, from intracranial pressure to cell damage and repair. By partnering with commercial spaceflight providers such as SpaceX and Axiom Space, TRISH is able to rapidly mature the technology and test it under conditions that mimic the early Artemis missions. TRISH is committed to supporting NASA’s Artemis mission to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972 and to land the first woman and a person of color on the moon.

