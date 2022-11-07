Avoiding Innovation Myopia by Focusing on the Portfolio





AWS Innovation & Product Enterprise Practice Manager – Reinventing Enterprises to Be Product-Driven, Innovative, and Customer-Centric

As an innovation and product thought leader, I am drawn to the many relevant opportunities companies are looking to improve their growth trajectory or maintain market share and dominance. Different views on whether the product portfolio is under strain, the operating model is not fit for purpose, and why and how to fix it, whether through growth, M&A, a change in the environment, or a shift in strategy often make clear. What usually happens then is the initiation of new innovation projects to drive growth. Thus, the journey begins with the amalgamation of teams to focus on consultant-enhanced innovation opportunities.

The new team gains notoriety within the organization, investigates the problem, and eventually produces a prototype or MVP. Management repeatedly compared how well this team performed compared to existing employees, and the likelihood that it did not produce results or could have produced results in the same short period of time. Disdain for some existing employees. Whether or not this moment is celebrated, press releases are written, and the experiment actually implements the top line, people are happy with their accomplishments. The consultancy firm may then repeat the same program with another client, but the original client has to pick up the pieces of deflation in the rest.

I’m not saying this scenario is inevitable, but it’s common. We’ve seen many new products successfully launched this way, but the problem is that this approach doesn’t really deliver long-term impact to sustain growth and innovation. This is a response to tactical innovation, not strategic. Tactical innovation solves a very targeted need for a specific problem, but not the problem of developing a persistent innovation capacity that can be replicated across the wider enterprise. This requires strategic solutions that look to a broad portfolio underpinned by vision, leadership, culture, and the mechanisms and ways of working that support it.

To transform, think bigger and adopt a portfolio approach that not only solves current and future problems, but also helps create long-term success by developing an innate capacity for lasting innovation. should be considered. The following three areas will help you target that journey.

1. Review and transform your operating model.

To create sustainable and scalable solutions for successful innovation, operating models must be proactively measured and managed. Operating models in this context include organizational design, culture, people, processes, mechanisms, rewards/incentives, governance, etc. This operating model is likely to benefit from adopting a customer-centric approach to product alignment (the product operating model), which reduces the division between functions. This means a unified operating model where business and technology functions work together to create, measure and sustain customer and business value.

Don’t skip the process when evaluating existing operating models and evaluating innovation and product capabilities. Context is important, and spending time interviewing teams, leaders, and customers and reviewing existing governance is a timely but worthwhile endeavor.

2. Map your portfolio and connect your organization.

A common observation across myriad companies is the mismatch or lack of effective portfolio management and subsequent processes and interfaces to tie board-level vision and strategy to delivery and execution performance. An ERP can be a fountain of knowledge about financial performance, but often fails to merge relevant data from operations, leaving employees trapped under his CFO with permissive licenses. Access is restricted. Further fragmenting, CRMs, IoT platforms, and other EPM solutions are skewed towards a view of the functions that manage them, rather than having a unified view of the product portfolio in place and managed as a cross-functional team. Almost never.

Investing the time and effort to develop and maintain a consistent product and platform taxonomy is critical to designing a meaningful and strategic product portfolio. This not only allows the portfolio to be fairly measured and compared, but also enhanced by the product lifecycle governance framework that underpins the portfolio itself. This lifecycle governance allows you to strategically manage and understand how your innovation strategy is performing by applying contextual governance to your performance and investments during the lifecycle stages. Once this is in place, it has a strong ability to explore and discover business models using innovation accounting, and is distinctly different and equally good at not only executing business models, but also looking for incremental growth and adjacency. Must have a versatile organization and portfolio. .

3. Implement transformation and portfolio management teams for lasting effect.

With an evolved product operating model, new portfolio management capabilities, and a path to implementation in place, success depends on sustaining change beyond the initial state change. You need a transformation team that can help implement and support change, and you need empowerment goals to encourage change across relevant areas. In addition, we encourage the establishment of a cross-functional product investment council to actively manage and maintain product classifications, portfolios and lifecycles. This can be hierarchical within your organization, from business units down to regional or departmental elements, as needed.

Thinking beyond tactics to include strategic responses to innovation and growth is not for the faint of heart, but can have broader, longer-term financial results. That’s not to say we don’t need ways to improve our tactical ability to innovate, but the most important one is elevating from product to portfolio. Thinking about how to transform and sustain innovation at the portfolio level can help spread it across markets, govern it in a more adaptive way, and make the entire organization more agile, innovative, and opportunistic. I can do it.

