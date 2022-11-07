French Tech Tour 2022





Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], NOVEMBER 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Business France, the French Trade and Investment Commission of India, will host the 6th ‘French Tech Tour to India’ from 14-18 November 2022 . An overview of immersion programs for four innovative ‘French tech’ start-ups and SMEs looking to do business in India. The aim of this French Tech Tour to India is to create synergies with both the Indian and French ecosystems. The two countries are known as the top 5 tech startup powerhouses in the world, with he over 10,000 startups in their respective ecosystems, with many large companies involved in open innovation and acceleration programs. . As part of this tech tour in India, Business France has organized: – Virtual Boot Camp: November 2, 2022 and he will be on the 3rd before coming to India for the programme, making major decisions Discover leaders and ecosystems. Topics of discussion include market entry strategies, collaboration with global system integrators, knowledge how to set up in India with his partner UDYEN JAIN & Associates (UJA). – Networking Sessions: held in Delhi and Bangalore with French Tech his Bangalore members and delegations. – Discover and visit “Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS)”, the largest technology event in Asia. -IT, biotech, deep tech, startups, and other edge technologies in the future-defining space. The French tech tour delegation discussed his digital upskilling with Lyra Network CEO Rajesh Desai and other prominent panelists from Schneider Electric and Dassault Systemes. Growth of the French Tech Ecosystem The French Tech ecosystem has experienced steady and strong development driven by a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, designers and others. Like India, France has emerged as a leading startup nation, home to a vibrant tech hub and talent exhibiting a strong entrepreneurial culture. A delegation of his four “French tech” companies in attendance are: – LYRA NETWORK: Founded in 2001, Lyra secures e-commerce and retail payments and develops value-added services for daily management of transactions and equipment. The group has over 450 of his employees and a turnover of €66 million for him in 2021. Having been in India since 2007, recently in France he was selected by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as a partner to accept UPI and RuPay cards.

– LUDO-VIC : Ludo-vic is an edtech company with a universal search engine. The application currently helps to acquire basic knowledge of the language (non-literate, verbal communication). It is an e-learning approach based on animations in the learner’s native language, featuring characters that do not stigmatize any population and promote gender equality. – UBICENTREX : Founded in 2009, the brand aims to create simple and accessible solutions for switchboards, telesecretaries. , call center, teleprospecting. They offer the possibility to work more efficiently and intuitively with the help of CRM solutions. -BOOSTMYSHOP: Boostmyshop has been in e-commerce for over 15 years and develops optimization software that drives online sales. These solutions are shared with e-retailers around the world. They offer SAAS pricing information software and a complete supply chain management system. OFFICIAL KNOWLEDGE PARTNER OF THE EVENT: UDYEN JAIN & ASSOCIATES (UJA) UJA is an advisory firm that specializes in helping foreign companies establish subsidiaries and secure joint ventures. or mergers and acquisitions to facilitate market entry in India, UJA provides comprehensive business and corporate advisory services to ensure the success of your company. UJA is a reference partner of Business France India, helping French companies with their special advisory requirements when entering the Indian market. Business France is the national institution that supports the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for promoting the growth of exports by French companies and promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes French companies, their business image, and their national attractiveness as an investment destination, and operates the VIE International Internship Program. Business France has her 1,500 employees in France and in 55 countries around the world, working with a network of partners. For more information, please visit www.businessfrance.fr. [email protected] This article is provided by his PRNewswire. ANI assumes no responsibility for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

