On the Horizon: Previews of 37 Statewide Events Upcoming in December





Research Triangle Park – North Carolina has many technology and life sciences events and program deadlines looming in December. Some events will be held in person or in a hybrid format, while many others will remain virtual.

Based on WRAL TechWire’s ongoing work tracking key events and deadlines across North Carolina, here’s what’s planned for December 2022.

Triangle Tech X Conference Nov 30 Dec 30 1 (Online)

At the 4th annual Triangle Tech X conference, MetLife brings together business and technology leaders to discuss the role women in STEM play in building solutions to today’s problems.

Southeast Renewable Energy Summit 2 @ Omni Charlotte Hotel

The annual Southeast Renewable Energy Summit convenes the region’s clean energy sector to discuss trends in grid reliability/resilience, energy policy and procurement strategies, the M&A market, project financing and more.

2023 Growth and Innovation Trends and Protecting Valuable Assets December 1, 8:15am-12:30pm @TechWorks Gaston

This workshop will cover the latest trends in innovation and show attendees how to protect their business ideas, assets and brands.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar December 2, 9-9:30 AM (Online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides attendees with an overview of NC TECH activities, resources and member offerings.

State of NC Under Graduate Research & Creativity Symposium December 3, 9am-5pm UNC Wilmington

This all-day event showcases undergraduates from colleges, universities and community colleges across the state to showcase their research and creative projects through posters, presentations, performances and art exhibits.

Downtown Techies Raleigh Happy Hour December 6th 5-7pm @Lynnwood Brewing Concern

The Downtown Techies Happy Hour event series is back at Raleighs Lynnwood Brewing Concern. Join a network with peers.

Dolphin Tank: Health Tech in the Triangle December 6, 5-8pm Alexandria Center for Advanced Technologies

This pitch event showcases women-led startups developing healthtech solutions. The program includes presentations, expert panelists, audience participation and networking.

CIO + CISO Reception (Charlotte) December 6, 5:30-7:30 PM @ Duke Mansion

CIOs, CISOs, and senior IT leaders gather in Charlotte for an evening of networking at a catered fee.

Code for Durham: Civic Hacking Session December 6th, 7pm (Online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, cartographers, and activists to collaborate on citizen technology projects. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

One Million Cups Lake Norman December 7, 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte December 7th 8am-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

1,000,000 Cups RTP December 7th 9am-10am (Online)

Hosted by Kaufman, 1 Million Cups is a weekly, informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial assistance as local startups make presentations.

One Million Cups Wilmington December 7 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville December 7 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

Application Deadline: NCBiotech Flash Grant Program December 7th

For the Flash Grant Program, the North Carolina Biotech Center seeks innovative and high-potential life sciences technology ideas. You can claim up to $20,000.

2022 CXO Online Auction December 7-9 (Online)

Winners of this online auction will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with technical CIOs, CISOs and other CXOs. The auction supports NC TECH’s statewide programs, including Founders Scholarships for young women seeking engineering and/or technology-related degrees at institutions of higher learning.

Startup Ethics Roundtable December 8, 11:15am – 12:15pm @The Hurt [email protected]

This monthly panel event features roundtable discussions on ethical issues facing startups and businesses. Tickets are free and open to Davidson College students and the wider community.

CIO + CISO Reception (Triangle) December 8, 5:30-7:30 PM @Bailey-Tucker House

CIOs, CISOs, and senior IT leaders gather in Raleigh for an evening of networking at catered rates.

LaunchLab Growth Demo Day Dec 12, 5pm-8pm @Elm & Bain

At this event, Launch Greensboro will showcase 13 companies participating in the latest LaunchLab Growth cohort. Join us to meet startups, hear their pitches, and network with the wider entrepreneurial community.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance 2022 Annual Outlook December 13, 11:30am-2:00pm @ Westin

At this event, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance brings together top executives and business leaders to discuss the outlook for 2023 from both global and regional perspectives.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, December 13, 6-7:30 PM

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly meeting that brings together scientific experts across the RTP/Greater Triangle area. Join our network of professionals from various industries. Groups meet on the second Tuesday of each month.

One Million Cups Lake Norman December 14, 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte December 14, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups Robson County December 14 8-9am @Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub

This monthly event allows local Robson County entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to their peers and network with the startup community.

One Million Cups Wilmington December 14, 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville December 14 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

Venture 15 & Venture Asheville Honors December 15th 6:30pm @The Orange Peel

Venture Ashevilles Venture 15 and Venture Asheville Honors programs celebrate 15 of the city’s fastest growing startups and individuals who lead the entrepreneurial community.

One Million Cups Lake Norman December 21 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

One Million Cups of Charlotte December 21st 8am-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

One Million Cups RTP Dec 21, 9-10am (Online)

Hosted by Kaufman, 1 Million Cups is a weekly, informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial assistance as local startups make presentations.

One Million Cups Wilmington December 21 9-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and Online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville December 21 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

One Million Cups Lake Norman December 28, 7:30am-9:00am @Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs in the Lake Norman area meet to introduce their companies to mentors, advisors, and other start-ups. Join us, meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

A Million Cups of Charlotte December 28, 8-9am (Online)

Our weekly 1 Million Cups Charlotte features presentations by local startups and Q&A from the community.

1,000,000 Cups Wilmington Dec 28 9am-10am @UNCW Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (& online)

This weekly event brings together entrepreneurs from the Wilmington and Cape Fear communities for coffee, casual startup pitches and conversations.

One Million Cups Asheville December 28 9-10am @Hatch Innovation Hub

Asheville’s startup community meets weekly to hear pitches from local founders and network with peers, investors and business leaders.

Application Deadline: RevTech Labs Fintech & Insurtech Accelerator December 31st

The next class of applications for the RevTech Labs 14-Week Accelerator for Post-Revenue Startups in the FinTech and InsurTech sectors is open to the public.

