How To Attract In-Demand Talent As A Tech Startup





By Terry Tateossian, Founding Partner of Socialfix Media, MIT Blockchain and AI Certified Consultant, Speaker and Activist.

The talent crisis tech companies are struggling with isn’t just for web and software developers. Staffing shortages are felt across IT departments, from network management and cybersecurity to analytics and data services. The recession crisis is nothing new, but more and more tech workers are quitting what should be safe jobs. There are many reasons for this. TalentLMS survey found that IT workers are considering leaving due to inflexible working hours (40%), limited career advancement opportunities (41%) and toxic work environment (39%) It became clear. Other common reasons for leaving a job include burnout (reported by 58%), lack of remote options (33%), and focus on hiring rather than investing in existing staff (75%). I have.

Companies are increasingly realizing that they are at risk of losing technical talent. Companies that can afford it are giving double-digit pay raises or offering hiring bonuses to attract top talent. Others are looking for ways to create an engaging work environment or motivate employees through knowledge exchange meetings and educational sessions. Whether adding incentives or raising salaries, companies are trying to make jobs more attractive by trying to fill the most in-demand positions, from data scientist to software and his web developer. .

data scientist

In the big data world we live in, more and more companies are looking to turn data into actionable insights to advance their digital strategies. Adopting data science can help startups accelerate, predict market trends, and gain meaningful insights about their customers and products.

However, the market for skilled talent is tight, with demand expected to grow by 28% by the end of 2022. Business options, including big names like Facebook, Google, and Amazon that can offer six-figure salaries, stocks, and/or various projects, are competing to recruit and retain talent. Offering competitive salaries is important, but there are other things small businesses can do to win the talent war. Remote work options, flexible working hours, a friendly working environment, and continuing education opportunities are some of the perks startups can offer to attract talent. In particular, flexibility is often a winning strategy for attracting data science talent working under a lot of pressure. Extracting insights from unstructured data can be time-consuming and complex, so employees need the flexibility to work where and when it suits them best.

software developer

The demand for software engineers has skyrocketed in recent years. Given technological trends such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and hyperautomation, the demand for software developers is expected to continue. In fact, BLS data shows that employment of testers, quality assurance analysts, and software engineers will increase by 25% by his 2031.

Software developers are also a very popular talent for tech startups. This is because most of the products that technology companies bring to market are software-powered, such as virtual reality platforms, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and smartphones. However, just like data science talent, competition from big companies can be a tough contest to win unless companies pay attention to what job seekers want. Attractive salary packages may attract top talent, but many developers seem to want more than competitive salaries. The majority of software developers choose employers based on job flexibility and the availability of remote work arrangements, according to a new study. Surveys show that 86% of all engineers work fully remotely, and more than one-third of them would rather stay remote. An overwhelming majority (80%) of respondents cite hybrid as their preferred work model, reporting all-remote benefits such as reduced stress, increased autonomy, and better work-life balance.

Not surprisingly, many companies, including industry giants such as Apple, Microsoft, and Twitter, have opted for remote and hybrid work arrangements. Small businesses and start-ups may also consider offering remote work options to make their organizations attractive for top talent. At the same time, as software engineers increasingly prioritize autonomy, remote work doesn’t just mean relocating employees to avoid commuting. Companies need to break free from the 9-to-5 culture and give employees the freedom to plan and manage their work schedules and tasks.

web developer

Web developers are always in high demand. Giants like IBM, Google, and Bank of America are always looking for tech talent, and many are abandoning degree requirements to fill vacancies and adapt to an increasingly tight labor market. Demand will also come from new and growing technology businesses looking to be at the forefront of technology and innovation. Again, attracting talent can be difficult for start-ups competing with larger, well-known companies with more resources.

For small businesses looking to gain an edge, the key to staying competitive is having a clear picture of what developer talent expects from them. Clearly, compensation is important and was named the number one reason for changing jobs according to the 2020 Developer Satisfaction Report, but when looking for new employment opportunities, web developers are looking for career growth, more We also prioritize good benefits, remote work, and reduced hours. For businesses, this means that the main selling point is how an organization benefits its employees at home and at work.

The last word

Digital transformation and an over-reliance on devices and technical capabilities are driving a surge in demand for technical and digital professionals. The competition for technical talent is heating up and will escalate in the coming years. Technology and software are already mission-critical to business success, and tech companies aren’t the only ones looking for talent. Companies from various industries have joined the fray, offering a range of perks such as permanent remote work, sign-on his bonuses, and flexible working hours.

Offering competitive salary packages alone may not be enough to attract and retain technical talent as pressure on the supply side increases. Retaining top talent, especially sought-after professionals, requires a focus on creating a work environment that values ​​flexible placement, a healthy work-life balance, and individual initiative.

