Training ideas for remote employees





Remote employee training gained momentum when the COVID-19 coronavirus hit. Today we beat the disease. However, the habit of working from home persists. Many companies, organizations and companies have switched to remote work and will not return to work without an internet connection. The mixed model that includes a mixture of working online and offline while solving some issues still does not help in preparing and training remote employees.

Remote employee training management manual

Workers all over the world want to work from home. Companies need to develop hands-on in-house training for work-at-home courses to ensure the productivity of their employees.

1. Start with a training plan

Nobody knows better what kind of company you run and the special requirements you set for your employees. No one better than you can design a training program and plan.

2. Choose the right tools

After creating a plan, the next step is to choose the right tools to train your remote workers. The Learning Management System is the main base of your training. You can develop a great training course, but it won’t do you any good if you can’t offer it to your employee.

3. Teaching materials

After choosing the right LMS and evaluating its tools for remote training, you can create custom courses for your employees. Pay special attention to the level of participation and the usefulness of your learning materials.

4. Control

Tracking results is an essential part of any learning management. Tracking worker results helps monitor their productivity and answers the question of how to keep remote workers engaged.

How to effectively train remote employees: Tips

While the specifics of arranging hands-on and interactive recruitment training depends on the industry, there are appropriate general tips for setting up hands-on training for remote employees.

Guidance

The combination of employees and mentors greatly helps to improve their learning outcomes. Learners can ask mentors questions to save time and gain insights into the real work environment. In addition, a great mentor can serve as a role model in facilitating certain patterns of behavior and action.

Try new training methods

One effective way to develop valuable and interactive job training is to constantly experiment with new forms of training. Some methods may not work for your business, while others work great. Experiment with new techniques, compare results with past data, and identify best practices.

Screentime does not equal productivity

Often, companies estimate productivity by monitoring screen time. Spending time in front of a screen doesn’t mean being productive. Instead, it tracks goals and other metrics — clear indicators of how workers are learning and improving their performance.

Remote training best practices

Keep in mind industry differences and one solution works great for some companies while others don’t. Therefore, we focus on easy-to-understand and flexible training ideas for remote employees that may be useful to your business or organization.

1. Upon request

Remember, you pay your employees for productivity. Every training should deliver positive results for your business. Wasting your employees’ time on irrelevant training is irresponsible. Instead, make sure your training is appropriate and that it comes on demand.

2. Support for mobile devices

Make sure your LMS supports mobile devices. For example, AcademyOcean pays special attention to making its platform accessible from any device. It allows workers to quickly search for necessary information.

3. Micro-learning

Building a crash course is great, but don’t forget small bits of information as they prove useful in so-called ‘remote working training cases’. Workers may not have time to learn information from bulky materials.

