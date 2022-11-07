Sonic Frontier Review – Sonic, are you?





From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers was nothing like its predecessor. His 3D adventures in Sonic, throughout his 31-year existence in The Blue Hedgehog, have been far from overlooked. Every Sonic Generation has a Sonic Boom or Sonic ’06 that leaves a bitter taste, further diluting the speedy mascot appeal. Each new game offers some variation on the Sonic formula, capturing lightning in a bottle, and finally trying to give the series a consistent direction, but none have succeeded – at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.

It certainly has its flaws and retains many of the familiar elements you’d expect to see in a game starring the hedgehog of the same name, but it’s the difference that Sonic Frontier stands out and is occasionally better, with more to come. It’s been the best 3D Sonic game in gaming for over a decade.

The biggest and most notable change is the move to a semi-open world. Sega calls Frontiers “Open Zone.” So the game is divided into multiple islands that Sonic can freely explore. From lush rolling hills to arid desert plains to boiling volcanic islands above the clouds, each zone has its own aesthetic, mixing natural beauty with ancient alien temples, grindrails and bounce pads. I’m here. It’s a strange amalgamation, but one that works well within his sci-fi conceits of the game. The environment is also part of the series’ impressive tonal shift: classic sonic-level vibrant primary colors like Green Hill Zone have been replaced by his palette of less saturated, more pastel hues. rice field. The obvious inspiration here is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not only in Frontiers’ look, but also in its use of music and transition to infinite world design. It doesn’t play like Link’s five-year-old adventure, but you can see how Sonic Team was influenced throughout.

Each island progression follows the same basic gameplay loop. Defeat mini-bosses to collect gears, use these to open levels in cyberspace, complete challenges within these more traditional Sonic stages to earn Vault Keys, use these to lock Chaos Emeralds You can unlock and transform into Super Sonic to defeat each Titan on the island in massive boss battles. Along the way, there are also bite-sized challenges that reveal map details and reward upgrade items, as well as short platforming sections where he grants the memory his tokens needed to free Sonic’s friends and advance the story. discover. This all might sound a bit complicated, but the exploration and progression mechanics have a satisfying flow, and you don’t even have to think about the big picture momentarily.

There’s an in-game map with lots of different markers, but it’s not something I’ve been dying to see so far. The game does a great job of gently guiding you towards points of interest, whether it’s structures on the horizon or conveniently placed ramps and boost his pads that lead to platforming segments. increase. You’ll need to collect a certain number of memory-his tokens at various intervals to progress through the story, but getting them comes naturally as you traverse the world, so you don’t have to bother chasing them. I don’t feel there is. The same goes for the rapid-fire challenges that dot each island. These range from short time trials to Tetris-style puzzles, each ending with Breath of the Wild’s soothing and hopeful piano notes.

Boredom is a potential failure of this boilerplate approach, as you go through the same repetitive gameplay loop each time you visit a new island. That’s not what I felt until I reached the fifth and final island… environment, challenges, etc. However, it’s still not enough to sustain the game overall, and it’s a shame it loses momentum towards the end.

Combat is rare, but at least it’s extended so you don’t just waste all of your passes using Sonic’s homing attacks. Additionally, you can dodge and parry incoming attacks. However, gradually Frontiers skill begins unlocking more abilities through his tree. It could be argued that a character like Sonic doesn’t necessarily need a skill tree. Considering you just unlock all moves as you progress through the game, including them here seems pretty unnecessary. I feel. The skill tree just seems like an addition because you don’t have to consider specific skills for a particular playstyle.

The moves that unlock them are fun to use, but they often give you more options when fighting enemies. can damage enemies. This can also be used to pierce and remove the armor of certain enemy types, allowing you to finish off enemies with a series of attacks once they become vulnerable. You can fire shockwaves, track successful evasions with zigzag attacks, or hit enemies with flying kicks. This can get boring pretty quickly, but what makes combat fun is the variety of enemy types you’ll encounter. This is especially true when facing off against one of the many Guardians that roam each island.

There are dozens of these mini-bosses, with self-explanatory names such as Spider, Tank, and Sumo. For the most part, these fights are spectacular and massive, pitting Sonic against giant opponents that dwarf his tiny frame, but are uneven in quality. Sneak around circular discs to reach weak spots, or bounce off fences in enclosed cages to create momentum and send the Guardian’s care into electrified danger. But there are also lingering ones, designed around boring mechanics and flimsy lock-on systems. Despite the fact that you regularly fight in open areas, targeting enemies only works at very close range. This makes it difficult to keep enemies in sight as you try to close the distance and avoid the many projectiles they fire. This is another lesson in frustration for fighting Frontiers’ annoying lock-ons.

The levels of cyberspace vary in quality as well. Each island is dotted with teleport points that take you to these short, traditional Sonic stages. They run the gamut of familiar styles, some aimed at hitting all the boost pads, while others are grind-heavy or focus on more deliberate platforming. It shifts the perspective to 2D. Readability in the latter is difficult though, especially with the camera zoomed in. Sonic’s floating movements and imprecise jumps don’t particularly contribute to the fun platforming. .

Most of these Cyber ​​Space levels can be beaten in a minute or two, but the brief length shows how replayable they all are. Each level has optional sub-challenges, one of which is rewarded for completing the level within the S rank time limit. I spent a lot of time coming back to find the best routes to complete stages as quickly as possible. Most of the levels in Space pay homage to classic stages from Sonic’s past, with themes based on things like the Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant Zone, and Radical Highway, but the levels near the end of the game still deviate. Is not … It looks the same as the first.

Running around at the speed of sound may be the mantra of a nimble hedgehog, but Sonic Frontiers is at its best when simply given time to explore. The music is soothing and at times solemn – even knowing when to explode with punk rock energy – and there’s even a fishing mini-game that slows the pace down a notch and rewards you for doing so. Zen as you traverse each island. It’s easy to get caught up in the flow and rattle when you meet your purpose. Whether it’s a half-baked mini-boss or fighting Sonic’s floating moves, there’s frustration that arises and breaks the flow, and it’s a huge departure from what Sonic fans are used to. You are completely on board with the direction. Sonic Adventure set the template for his 3D Sonic games for the last 24 years. I hope Frontiers does the same for the next generation. It has its flaws and there is certainly room for improvement, but the spiky mascot is finally going in the right direction.

