



Google win highlights Wpromote’s continued growth as a full-funnel media agency

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Google has named Wpromote as the Premier Partner of the Year for Brand Awareness. Power plant.

Wpromote Earns Brand Awareness as Google Premier Partner of the Year

Wpromote CEO and Founder Mike Mothner explains: Google’s focus on the increasingly important role of digital video, two key ingredients to the success of the overall funnel, has led Google to deliver superior results in terms of brand awareness. I am very happy that my abilities have been recognized. and the need for accountability in brand investment. ”

This is not possible without the full buy-in of Wpromote’s clients. Our clients work with agencies to build the tools, frameworks and strategies that enable them to break through the established competition in the most competitive arena of marketing like YouTube. .

As part of its submission to Google, Wpromote shared a case study featuring Unibet, part of Kindred Group, a European-based sports betting company. The company joined forces with Wpromote to enter the highly competitive US market. with established players. Towards the peak of the Super Bowl season, Wpromote has launched a comprehensive effort to increase brand awareness on YouTube, bringing his Unibet to new American audiences while staying within restrictions on the gambling industry. introduced effectively. In his two weeks before and after the Super Bowl, these campaigns generated 64% brand search lift for him and delivered cross-channel results.

Ben Heisner, Head of Acquisitions, US Kindred Group, said: The Wpromote team has done a great job identifying new approaches. The Super Bowl campaign was a great opportunity to prove effectiveness and solidify YouTube’s role in the funnel. ”

Wpromote is well known in the industry for its performance roots, but the agency has made big moves in the last few years to expand into a full-service alternative to the networked agency model, including: I’m here.

Launched media and consumer strategy team to bring a higher level view of brand positioning, industry and consumer trends, and business objectives to media planning across the funnel Performance branding approach to OTT-aligned TV Brings to market new converged TV service featuring Polaris Growth Planner, a privacy-resilient high-speed media-mix model with linear TV with other marketing channels, in a fully integrated and accountable strategy Build on your own marketing platform to optimize investments across all channels and funnels to maximize profitable growth

This week, the company is now a finalist in two U.S. Agency Awards (Innovative Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year) and two Digiday Awards (Intuit QuickBooks’ Best Search Campaign and Simon Poulton’s Leader of the Year). also announced. , Vice President of Digital Intelligence).

About wpromote

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps clients think like challengers. From enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe the right media strategy can help every business connect with their customers. We combine best-in-class expertise with proprietary technology to drive profitable growth for leading brands such as Whirlpool, Quickbooks, Shipt, Spanx and TransUnion. For more information, please visit http://www.wpromote.com.

Contact: Jessica Brunner [email protected](310) 321-4434

Source Wpromote

