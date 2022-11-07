Solana erases Google’s rally gains, but 50% SOL price recovery is still underway





The recent price rally in the Solana (SOL) market has lost momentum along the way as traders’ attention shifted to rumors of the bankruptcy of crypto-focused hedge fund Alameda Research.

Alameda Research Bankruptcy Rumors Affect SOL

On November 7th, the price of SOL fell by nearly 6% to around $30.50. Intraday selling occurred as part of a broader pullback trend that began on Nov. 5 when the SOL peaked near his $38.75 level. Since then, Solana token has fallen more than 20% of his.

SOL/USD daily chart.Source: Trading View

The beginning of SOL’s plunge coincided with reports that Alameda Research has $8 billion worth of debt, but may not have the liquid assets on its balance sheet to meet those obligations.

Interestingly, the values ​​of all these assets including SOL, FTX Token (FTT), Serum (SRM) and Oxygen (OXY) have plummeted synchronously over the past 48 hours. This is due to concerns about a cascading liquidation if Alameda Research becomes insolvent.

1. Tokens with low liquidity

$4.6 billion of assets are in illiquid tokens.

$SOL$SRM$MAPS$OXY$FIDA

There is no other way than SOL to liquidate the remaining holdings without completely crashing the market.

The last four on the list are also very sparse.

— otteroooo (@otteroooo) November 7, 2022 Partnership with Google, NFT growth

Nonetheless, traders expressed interest in keeping the SOL price above the technical support level of $30 on Nov. 7. One of the reasons, he said, could be the optimistic news that emerged over the weekend, including the launch of smartphones, DApp stores, and Google Cloud. partnership.

Additionally, Solana continues to enjoy strong support in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. For example, the total number of NFTs released on the Solana blockchain increased by 19.3% quarter-on-quarter, surpassing 8 million in Q3 2022.

Several developments across the Solanas NFT sector have allowed it to maintain a strong position compared to its top L1 peer group in terms of secondary NFT sales volume, said James Trautman, a researcher at Data Resources Messari. Added:

Secondary sales volume surpassed Ethereum in early September. Most of the activity during that period was in the Magic Eden V2.Solana NFT’s secondary sales volume.Source: Messari/Cryptoslam

On November 2nd, Instagram added support for Solana-based NFTs, allowing users to create, sell, and sell their favorite digital art and collectibles.

SOL price 50% rebound?

As mentioned earlier, the SOL price correction showed signs of drying up on Nov. 7 when it retested $30 as a support level.

SOL/USD daily chart.Source: Trading View

Since August 2022, two rebounds from this support line have helped the SOL to recover close to $37, except once in October when the price fell towards $27.75. The Solana token price will rise in his week ending November 6th.

Related: Solanas Co-Founder Tackles Blockchain Trust with Breakpoint

By December 2022, if the $37 resistance line is broken out, SOL could then test the $44.25-$47 range or see a 50% price rally measured from current price levels. I have.

Conversely, if it breaks below the $27.75 to $30 support area, there is a risk that the price of SOL will drop to around $19.50, or about 40% below today’s price.

SOL/USD weekly chart.Source: Trading View

As shown in the chart above, the $19.50 level provided support from March to July 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investment and trading movements involve risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

