Pope tells young people to ‘skip Google, search God first for advice’





Awali, Bahrain (CNS) — Pope Francis told young people in Bahrain that they all need help to mature and grow as men of faith.

“Always seek out good counselors in your life, wise and trustworthy people before going on the internet for advice: parents, grandparents, teachers, seniors, good spiritual guides, etc.,” Pope told students. Awari Sacred Heart School November 5th.

“Each of us has to take the path of life!” he told them.

Pope Francis speaks at a meeting with young people at the Sacred Heart School in Awali, Bahrain, on November 5, 2022. (CNS Photo/Vatican Media)

His Holiness said God is always there, waiting to “ask you to reach out”.

The principal of the School of the Sacred Heart told Pope Francis that the school’s 1,215 students of 29 different nationalities, cultures, languages ​​and religious backgrounds are “little symbols” of the culture of peaceful coexistence and care sought by the Pope. Told.

“Your being here is a testament to our cultural diversity and shared beliefs, and our commitment to establishing a vibrant and respectful society for present and future generations. It will certainly raise awareness,” he told His Holiness.

Students filled the gymnasium and areas outside the school. Some wore traditional clothing of their culture and religion. As the Pope entered, the choir sang, “Anyone is welcome in this place.”

In the 74 years since the sisters founded the school in Bahrain, “You have been the most valued and most respected guest of this school,” Sister Thomas told him.

Another honored guest was Lieutenant Abdulla Attiya, a graduate of the school. A member of the Bahrain Royal Guard, he broke the world record last December when in full gear he ran the marathon in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 7 seconds, making it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I can be a champion on the field, but what really matters is being a champion off the field,” he told the Pope. said, “The trophy will eventually rust. It’s friendship and fraternity that will last forever.”

As a Muslim at school, he said he “had the opportunity to celebrate Christmas, Diwali and many other heartwarming feasts without discrimination.”

On behalf of all young people in Bahrain, Nevin Varghese Fernandez told the Pope that growing up Catholic in Bahrain was “risk-free and safe. Living in a country that promotes and supports different religions.” Because I am blessed,” he said.

“I am very happy to live as a Catholic in a predominantly Muslim country because I am surrounded by people of faith who share the same values ​​and the church gives us a good foundation. ” he said.

Young Catholics are grateful for the church’s support and for “a heroic example of people risking their lives for their faith.”

He told the Pope that his visit would “empower us and encourage our Catholic identity”.

Melina Joseph Morsa also spoke to the Pope about the strength her Catholic faith and community have given her.

“Believe in God, believe in yourself, and you’ll be fine,” she said.

However, she sought the Pope’s advice “to help combat social problems such as anxiety, stress, bullying and peer pressure.”

The Pope replied, “My advice is to go forward fearlessly, but never go alone!”

“God wants to help us distinguish between what is essential and what is unnecessary, what is good and what is harmful to us and others, what is right and what leads to injustice and disorder,” he said. Told.

Cultivate a life of prayer and trust the Lord to “always watch over us and keep us safe,” he said.

Pope Francis told young people that the Church and the world “need your creativity, your dreams and courage, your charm and smile, your contagious joy and the touch of madness you can bring to any situation.” ‘ said.

The meeting included a youth prayer, with six students reading their appeals in their native language. They prayed that world leaders would be moved to “let love and peace once again prevail in all nations.” Educators should help young people “bring light where there is darkness, love where there is hatred” and work diligently for truth and justice. To protect people who use online and social media “from all the dangers in today’s world.” People facing addiction and exploitation may find their way to a better life.

