Google’s Pixel Fold Rumors: Coming Next Year?





Google could be the next big tech company to put the hat on the foldable ring. Rumors have been circulating for some time that the serpentine handset might see the light of day, especially given the company’s focus on hardware in recent years. We announced the Pixel 7 series, but there weren’t any major changes. It may be ready for an overhaul in the next few years.

So far, the company has been tight-lipped about the possibility of a foldable phone. But that didn’t stop rumors from swirling and Pixel fans to hope. Prior to that, he had filed a patent for a foldable device.

The phone’s name hasn’t been confirmed anywhere, but it could be called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad.

Let’s not forget, Google isn’t the only company reportedly joining the foldable phone bandwagon. It seems like an open secret that Apple is looking to do the same thing, but that may not show up until 2025.4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at his Unpacked event in August.

Even with the phone open, it’s hard to spot the folds of the Oppo Find N.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET Pixel Fold design: more Oppo Find N than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Animations found in Android 12L, Google’s software specifically designed for large-screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones, offer a hint of what the Pixel Fold might look like. Based on that, Google’s foldable phone will come in a book-style foldable form with two screens. It was rumored to resemble the tall and slim design of the Fold 3. However, according to 9to5Google and other news outlets, his Pixel Fold in its open state likely resembles the square shape of Oppo’s foldable smartphone, the Find N, and the aspect ratio when closed is It is believed to be close to 18:9.If that’s true, it means the Pixel Fold, like the Find N, could be more natural to use as a regular phone when closed. mobile phone

Pixel Fold camera: camera module may be stepping down from Pixel 6

There aren’t many rumors about the Pixel Fold’s camera, but there’s room for speculation, courtesy of 9to5Google. According to the website, the Pixel Fold will have two 8-megapixel lenses on the front, one presumably on the cover and one on the inside, as well as a 12-megapixel rear camera. The main sensor will be a step down from the Pixel 6 series as it’s rumored to rely on his IMX363 sensor from Sony, which will be used in the Pixel 3 in 2018, as opposed to Samsung’s top-of-the-line GN1 sensor. expected.・Pixel 6 series megapixel camera. If we had to guess, the logic of this potential decision comes down to the size of his GN1 sensor, one of the larger camera sensors on the market. This means it’s difficult to carry around a foldable phone without adding to the overall weight of an already heavy foldable device. and two 12-megapixel cameras and one 8-megapixel camera.

Google puts a relatively large image sensor in the main camera of the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro.

Google; screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET Pixel Fold price: $1,400 to $1,800

The price of the phone will not be known for sure until the launch date. However, according to a report by 9to5Google, citing an unnamed source, the Pixel Fold’s price will fall below the $1,800 (1,320 or AU$2,500) mark. Another report spotted by BGR in March seems to support that idea, setting the price as low as $1,399. That’s cheaper than Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4. These rumors seem to make sense, as they appear to be in line with Google’s strategy of undercutting its competitors. in terms.

Pixel Fold Processor: Tensor

Given that Google faced the complex and costly problem of developing its own system-on-chip technology, it’s almost certain that the Pixel Fold will run on the Tensor chipset that debuted in the Pixel 6 series.

