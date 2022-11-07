BigQuery performance drives personalization at scale





Editor’s Note: Today, we heard from TELUS Insights about how Google BigQuery helped them deliver on-demand, real-world analytics to their customers.

Collecting reliable, anonymizable data on population migration patterns and markets will be of great value, especially for industries that operate in the physical world, such as transportation and traffic management, finance, public health, and emergency response. It’s never been easier. Unlike online businesses, these metrics may be collected manually or limited by small sample sizes over relatively short periods of time.

But imagine the positive impact this data could have if your organization had access to massive amounts of movement patterns and trends to solve complex problems and mitigate pressing challenges such as traffic accidents and financial losses. please try.

As one of Canada’s leading telecommunications providers, TELUS is uniquely positioned to provide powerful data insights into large-scale travel patterns. At TELUS, we recognize that the possibilities created by big data come with great responsibility to our customers. We have always respected your privacy and have been committed to protecting your personal information. That’s why we implement industry-leading privacy-by-design standards to ensure your privacy is protected every step of the way. All data used by TELUS Insights is completely anonymized and cannot be used to identify you personally. And because it aggregates into a large data pool, your privacy is always fully protected.

BigQuery ticked all the boxes for building TELUS Insights

TELUS Insights is the result of our vision to help businesses of all sizes and governments at all levels make smarter decisions based on real-world facts. Using industry-leading privacy standards, network mobility data can be strongly anonymized and then aggregated so the data cannot be traced back to a specific individual.

We had to build an architecture that would provide the performance we needed to run very complex queries. Many of them were location-based and benefited from dedicated geospatial queries. TELUS is recognized as the fastest mobile operator and ranked #1 in Canada for network quality performance. We wanted to provide the same level of performance for our new Data Insights business.

We tested a variety of products, from data appliances to on-premises data lakes, but BigQuery, Google Cloud serverless, and a highly scalable, fully managed enterprise data warehouse came out by the far end. . Not only does BigQuery provide fast performance, allowing us to easily and quickly analyze large amounts of data at infinite scale, but it also provides support for geospatial queries, a key requirement for our TELUS Insights business. rice field.

Initially, the TELUS Insights model was consultative in nature. We met with our customers to understand their requirements and our data science team developed algorithms to provide the necessary insights from the available data sets.

However, data warehouse performance proved challenging. Extracting insights from a month’s worth of data would take his 6 weeks of query execution time. In order to best serve our customers, we began investigating the development of an API that provides consistent output with simple inputs and allows customers to use their data in a self-service and secure manner.

BigQuery has proven to meet our needs by combining high performance for complex queries, support for geospatial queries, and ease of implementing customer-facing APIs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/data-analytics/bigquery-performance-drives-personalization-at-scale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos