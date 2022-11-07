Elon Musks’ dismissal from Twitter hints at further technology downsizing





(Photo by -/Elon Musk’s Twitter account/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk/AFP Twitter account via Getty Images

Workers in the tech and startup sectors should prepare for escalating layoffs. The current economic climate is forcing technology companies of all sizes to rethink their hiring policies in order to remain competitive and capable.

The era of artificially low interest rates is over. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is aiming to slash 40 years of record inflation to 2%. Achieving this goal will involve a lot of pain, Powell said. Jobs will be cut and the employment freeze will continue to be enforced. As low-end producers are subject to downsizing, workers are closely monitored and performance improvement plans are put in place.

The Federal Reserve’s intention to raise borrowing rates above 4% will change the way businesses operate. By comparison, the interest rate in March 2020 was around 0-0.25%. Access to cheap money has allowed businesses to employ large amounts.

When a business borrows money at a high rate, it has to pay back a much higher multiple to pay off interest, debt, employee salaries, and the day-to-day costs of running a business. The hurdles will be higher than what tech companies are used to. Some companies will not be able to survive in this new environment. Acquisitions may be made by private equity firms or by companies with capital that can purchase the asset at a lower price than the previous price.

Elon Musk, the newly self-proclaimed chief tweeter of Twitter, feels the pressure to turn his social media company around quickly. Musk bought the tech platform for his $44 billion, but Twitter hasn’t been profitable for the past eight years. According to The New York Times, Musk owed Twitter $13 billion in debt to finance its acquisition, paying more than $1 billion a year in interest alone.

Social media platforms are running out of cash with no end in sight. An $8 Blue Check offer just isn’t enough to make a difference. is needed. This type of scenario plays out across the technology sector.

Are there too many workers?

Bobby Goodlatte, one of Facebook’s first 200 employees, sparked a heated debate Saturday with a tweet. And Meta’s current 70,000 employees are not. He added that his Twitter layoff of @elonmusks is fitting. I’m sorry, but it’s appropriate. These businesses don’t need that many people.

Given the site’s current zeitgeist, this didn’t sit well with the laid-off workers and many users on the platform. There was strong agreement with the assessment of

This does not mean that Goodlatte and others who say Big Tech is too bloated agree with how Musk did the layoffs. It does not advocate indiscriminate cuts to half of Twitter’s workforce, reportedly 7,500, before Musk cut headcount to quickly cut down on Twitter.

cold job cut

The process appeared to the public to be callous, undisciplined, and nonchalant. Musk and management should have been candid about how layoffs were handled, what to expect, and why they were given pink slips. It costs nothing to provide references when starting a job search or to thank them for all their hard work and effort.

Musk tweeted that he had no choice as the company is losing more than $4 million every day. He offered the retiring employee his three-month severance pay, which he said was 50% more than legally required.

A former employee is suing Twitter, alleging that it violated the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to provide the minimum 60 days’ notice required by law.

Given the current economic uncertainty and the possibility of a recession, as well as the difficult times ahead, cutting costs and hiring has left businesses with more money at their disposal and stretched out for longer. There is an argument that the economy can survive. slow down. It may sound ugly, but it’s more humane to make one big cut than to keep laying people off for a long time. The rest of those who escaped the ax will constantly worry about not being able to hold on to their jobs, not be able to concentrate, or not be able to function well. , and spend time talking to recruiters. This scenario is unattractive for workers and companies alike.

Why are there so many workers?

Former CEO Jack Dorsey has joined the conversation by taking responsibility. He apologized for the rapid expansion of the company.

There are a number of reasons why tech companies have continued their robust hiring efforts. Social media companies must invest heavily in personnel to oversee the moderation of billions of posts.

In addition, once hired, it is difficult to let go. Businesses are used to hiring and retaining employees. Due to the threat of lawsuits, companies want to avoid situations where they could be accused of discriminatory practices. Institutional inertia takes hold.

Hiring can be seen as an arms race. The company wants to get the best and brightest talent before rivals scoop them up and stockpile their talent.

Ironically, Twitter is said to be pulling back on layoffs and asking dozens of workers to return to its social media platform.

Meta is reportedly planning massive layoffs of thousands of professionals this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2022/11/07/elon-musks-massive-twitter-layoffs-foreshadow-future-tech-downsizings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos